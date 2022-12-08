United States In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests Market Report 2022: Key Trends Shaping the Present and Future of the market Including an Aging Population and COVID-19 for the Foreseeable Future

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 4th Edition, discusses the trends shaping the present and future of the IVD market in America, including an aging population and the lingering impact of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. market dominates the IVD industry AND remains the core geographical IVD market in the world.

Yet this major multi-billion-dollar IVD market is in a state of flux, trying to manage a myriad of issues, all of which collide with a huge system that costs more than any other in the world.

In addition, the report profiles the top players in the U.S. IVD market. The profiles cover notable corporate events and developments from recent years.

The report discusses the following IVD market segments in the United States:

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology (Traditional) - Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST)

Microbiology - Molecular- Infectious Disease

Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - Diabetes

Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - All Other

Immunoassays - Infectious Disease (non-POC)

Immunoassays - Other

Molecular - Non-infectious Disease

Hematology

Coagulation (non-POC)

Histology

Blood Testing and Typing

Others

Featured companies include:

Abbott Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid / Danaher

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

Exact Sciences

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

PerkinElmer

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

U.S. IVD Market

Top 12 U.S. IVD Market Participants and Rankings

U.S. IVD Market Rankings, by Estimated 2022 US Revenue - Top 12 Companies (Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD), Hologic, Illumina, Dexcom, bioMerieux, Exact Sciences, and Ortho Clinical)

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction to U.S. Health Care

The United States and In Vitro Diagnostics

U.S. Patient Population

Healthcare System Utilization

Aging

Disease Prevalence and Incidence

U.S. Clinical Lab Expenditure

Preventive Health Care

Product Innovation from Value-Based Pricing

Clinical Testing Under Medicare - Reimbursement Cuts and Market-Based Pricing

Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA)

Impact of CARES Act on PAMA

Precision Medicine and NGS

Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs)

Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact

U.S. Healthcare Infrastructure and Testing Channels

Hospitals

Independent Labs

Physician Office Laboratories

At-Home Testing

Home Collection Trend

Retail Clinics

Conclusions

Chapter 3: U.S. IVD Market Analysis

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology and Virology - ID/AST and Molecular

Molecular Infectious Disease

Point-of-Care Testing

Immunoassays

Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassay

Infectious Disease Immunoassay

Molecular Non-Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Histology

Hematology

Blood Testing and Typing

Total U.S. IVD Market

Chapter 4: Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Players

Abbott Diagnostics

Recent Revenue History

Core Lab

Hematology

Blood Banking

Infectious Diseases - Molecular

Diabetes

HIV Point of Care

i-STAT Business

COVID-19

Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher

Recent Revenue History

Hematology

Hematology IT

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Microbiology

Molecular Tissue Analysis

Flow Cytometry

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

COVID-19

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Recent Revenue History

Cytology

Molecular Microbiology

Traditional Microbiology - ID/AST

Blood Culture

Hospital Acquired Infections

Blood Collection

Mass Spectrometry

Flow Cytometry

COVID-19

bioMerieux

Recent Revenue History

Traditional Microbiology

Blood Culture

Immunoassays

BIOFIRE Diagnostics Business

COVID-19

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Recent Revenue History

Blood Bank

Diabetes

Immunoassays

COVID-19

Cepheid/Danaher

Recent Revenue History

GeneXpert Xpress Line

Tuberculosis

Microbiology

POC Testing

Cancer

COVID-19

Danaher Corporation

Recent Revenue History

Dexcom

Exact Sciences

COVID-19

Hologic, Inc.

Recent Revenue History

PANTHER Molecular System

Panther Fusion

Infectious Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Cytology

COVID-19

Illumina

COVID-19

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)

Recent Revenue History

Blood Bank

Core Lab/Immunoassays

COVID-19

QIAGEN N.V.

Recent Revenue History

Tuberculosis

Lyme Disease

Molecular Expansion

Precision Medicine/Companion Diagnostics

Molecular Microbiology

Prenatal Testing

Next Generation Sequencing

Digital PCR

Liquid Biopsy

COVID-19

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

Immunoassays

Rapid Immunoassays

The Solana Business

Molecular - Savanna

COVID-19

PerkinElmer

Diagnostics

Sequencing /Genomics

Liquid Biopsy

Histology

Prenatal Business

Lab Services

Mass Spectrometry

COVID-19

Roche Diagnostics

Recent Revenue History

Hematology

Immunoassays

Core Molecular

Digital PCR

Diabetes Care

cobas Liat System - POC

HPV

Blood Bank

Cancer Companion Testing

COVID-19

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Recent Revenue History

Core Lab

Immunoassays

Hematology

Molecular

Acute Care - POC

COVID-19

Sysmex Corporation

Recent Revenue History

Hematology

Coagulation

Urinalysis

Flow Cytometry

Precision Medicine/Companion Test Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Recent Revenue History

Immunoassays

Microbiology

Molecular Test Business

Next Generation Sequencing

qPCR

Oncology Companion Diagnostics

Mass Spectrometry

COVID-19

