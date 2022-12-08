Global CO2 Shortage Demand-Supply Gap and End-User Industry Impact Report 2022: Analyze Factors Affecting the Gap Between Demand and Supply, Primarily in Europe and the U.S

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2 Shortage: Demand-Supply Gap and End-User Industry Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal in conducting this study was to analyze the market's prevailing trends, CO2 shortage crisis, end-user impact and demand-supply gap situation.

Carbon dioxide, or CO2, is a colorless, odorless and slightly toxic gas that has a pungent and acidic taste. Although it is found in small quantities in the composition of air (nearly 0.040%), it is vital for plants, which aid in eliminating it from the air through photosynthesis.

CO2 concentration in the air has been growing steadily annually for the last 70 years. Currently, it is approximately 2.5 ppm annually. Some general properties of CO2 are listed in the table.

More precisely, the study entails four objectives:

To understand the overall CO2 market dynamics.

To analyze the series of events from recent years which caused CO2 shortage.

To determine and analyze factors affecting the gap between demand and supply, primarily in Europe and the U.S.

To assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand.

Report Includes

A detailed qualitative analysis of the CO2 shortage in the end user industry.

Information on key trends, demand-supply gas which are impacting the market growth and a list of recommendations to tackle the issue.

Insight into the impact of COVID-19 on the CO2 shortage and the supply-demand gap analysis2

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Snapshot

1.1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Market Outlook

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Overview of Production Technology

2.2.1 Feedstocks

2.2.2 Carbon Dioxide Plants

2.2.3 Transport

2.3 Leading Producers

2.4 Uses of Co2



Chapter 3 State of Carbon Dioxide Shortage

3.1 Background and Timeline

3.1.1 2018

3.1.2 2020

3.1.3 2021

3.1.4 2022 - Co2 Shortage

3.2 Supply-Demand Gap Analysis

3.2.1 Demand Side Analysis

3.2.2 Supply Side Analysis

3.3 End-User Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Impact on Beer Sector

3.3.2 Impact on Food Sector



Chapter 4 Bridging the Gap: Recommendations

4.1 Carbon Capture System (Ccs)

4.1.1 Expanding Ccs Utilization

4.2 Direct Air Capture (Dac) Technology

4.3 Nitrogen as a Substitute for Co2 in Foods and Beverages

4.3.1 Benefits of Using N2 as An Alternative to Co2

4.4 Increased On-Site Co2 Storage Capacity

4.5 Carbonation and Recycling Technologies

4.6 Other Suggestions



Chapter 5 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9i40d