High Power DC-DC Converter Market to Hit USD 9.77 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 11.88%

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high power DC-DC converter market size was valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2021 and USD 4.46 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 9.77 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.88% during the forecast period. Increasing use of the product in various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, I.T. and telecommunications, energy and power, and cars is predicted to boost the demand for the product. Growing technological features in the product will drive the market growth. Increasing investments in wind and solar power are expected to propel the market course. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to facilitate market development for high power DC-DC converter. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “High Power DC-DC Converter Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Negative Affect on Semiconductor and Electronics Industry During Pandemic Led to Decline in Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic led to many challenges and disruptions in the global operations of the market. The pandemic severely affected the semiconductor and electronics industry. According to our study, there was a decline in the production of electronics components and also in the demand for home-office electronics, home electronic equipment, and other necessary systems. However, post-pandemic, the automotive industry was anticipated to grow with year on year growth rate of 26-28% in 2021.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/high-power-dc-dc-converter-market-107022

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Crane Co. (U.S.)

Delta Electronic Inc. (Taiwan)

INVT (China)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Kiepe Electric Schweiz AG (Switzerland)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Renesas Electronic Corporation (Japan)

Schaefer, Inc. (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Vicor Corporation (U.S.)

Zekalabs (Bulgaria)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 11.88% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.77 Billion Base Year 2021 High Power DC-DC Converter Market Size in 2021 USD 4.06 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 276 Segments Covered By Type Analysis, By Isolated Analysis, By End-user Analysis High Power DC-DC Converter Market Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Reduction of Carbon Emissions to Drive Market Growth





Quick Buy: High Power DC-DC Converter Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107022

Segments

Isolated Type Converter to Dictate Due to its Vast Applications

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into isolated and non-isolated. The isolated type converter is anticipated to have the largest part in the segment, thereby increasing the demand for a fast charging station, flexible power converter, and consumer electronics.

100-500V to Lead the Segment Owing to its Application in the Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors

Based on isolated input voltage, the market is categorized into 100V to 500V and 500V to 1000V. The 100-500V segment is expected to have a major part owing due to its applications in the automotive and telecommunications sectors.

100-500V to Lead the Segment Due to Leading Adoption of EVs and HEVs

Based on isolated output voltage, the market is bifurcated into 100V-500V and 500V-1000V. The 100-500V output voltage segment is expected to have a major part due to growing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) for transport.

Air Cooled Segment to Lead Owing to Various Benefits

Based on isolated cooling system, the market is bifurcated into air cooled and liquid cooled. The air cooled segment is expected to have a major part due to increasing advantages such as cooling performance and lower thermal resistance for the same volume compared to passive thermal dissipation methods.

100-500V to Lead the Segment Owing to Wide Applications

Based on non-isolated input voltage, the market is segmented into 100V to 500V and 500V to 1000V. The 100-500V segment is expected to have a major part due to its wide applications in industrial, renewable energy, and RES systems.

100-500V to Lead the Segment Owing to Increasing Adoption

On the basis of non-isolated output voltage, the market is segmented into 100V to 500V and 500V to 1000V. The 100-500V output voltage segment is expected to have a major part due to increase in efficiency and smaller size.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/high-power-dc-dc-converter-market-107022

100-500V to Lead the Segment Owing to Increasing Efficiency and Smaller Size

According to non-isolated cooling system, the market is segmented into air cooled and liquid cooled. The 100-500V output voltage segment is expected to have a major part due to increasing adoption due to increase in efficiency and smaller size.

100-500V to Lead the Segment Due to Less Power and Reduced Cost

According to input voltage, the market is segmented into 100V to 500V and 500V to 1000V. The 100V to 500V segment is expected to have a major part due to less power loss and reduced cost.

100-500V to Lead the Segment Owing to its Reduction Issues

According to output voltage, the market is segmented into 100V to 500V and 500V to 1000V. The 100V to 500V segment is expected to have a major part due to reduction issues related to high power DC-DC converter such as electromagnetic compatibility, safety issues of output current, and others.

Automotive to Lead the Segment Owing to Rising Adoption

According to end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, energy & power, and others. The automotive segment is expected to have a major part due to rising demand and adoption of such converters and increasing adoption of IoT.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/high-power-dc-dc-converter-market-107022

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Focus on Reduction of Carbon Emissions to Drive Market Growth

Increasing focus on carbon emissions by reducing the focus on coal-based power plant is anticipated to drive the high power DC-DC converter market growth. Shift toward various renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind is likely to gain demand for high power converters, which is expected to drive the market growth. In September 2022, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the U.S. government intends to invest more than USD 300 billion in wind and solar-based power projects by the year 2030. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to push the market growth.

However, high frequency noise from converters are expected to impede market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Owing to Increasing Applications

Asia Pacific is anticipated to head the high power DC-DC converter market share due to augmented levels of manufacturing and new product launches. The region reached a valuation of USD 2.19 billion in 2021 due to increasing applications in Electric Vehicle (EV), satellites, renewable energy, and other sectors. In January 2021, Alibaba Group introduced two models of electric vehicle, under the brand IM (Intelligence in Motion) in partnership with SAIC Motor. CATL offers battery cells for these vehicles.

North America is set to hold the second largest market share due to the growing implementation of the Internet of things (IoT) technology and improvements in surgical devices for digital power management and control.

Competitive Landscape

Design and Development of Advanced Power Converters by Key Players to Lead Market Course

Major key players of the market, such as ABB Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., and TDK Corporation, focus on design and development of advanced DC-DC power converters which are integrated with 5G network capabilities. In March 2022, LuxpowerTek launched a new DC-DC Coupled PV energy storage converter which has a power rating of 100kW. It can the original grid-connected PV systems into an energy storage device.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/high-power-dc-dc-converter-market-107022

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Bi-Directional DC-DC Converters Analysis

Semiconductors Used in DC-DC Converters Analysis

Product Scalability Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of Covid-19 on Global High Power DC-DC Converter Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global High Power DC-DC Converter Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

June 2022- Global Foundries made a new manufacturing unit worth USD 4 billion in Singapore for addressing the chip shortage globally. The new facility will mark the partnership between Singapore Economic Development Board and Global Foundries.

Read Related Insights:

Military Sensors Market Expected to Worth USD 34.58 Billion by 2027 | Military Sensors Industry Share, Statistics, Business Prospects and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Advanced Optics Market to Worth USD 477.42 Billion by (2021-2028) | Advanced Optics Industry CAGR of 9.62%

Space Semiconductor Market Size Worth USD 3.34 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% by 2021 -2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com