Global Markets for Catheters 2022: Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures Increases Demand and Drives Growth

The global catheter market is a diverse industry with both multinational companies and smaller regional companies participating in a very competitive market. Segments of the market covered in this report include cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, and intravenous catheters, as well as specialty products such as suction, thermodilution, oximetry catheters, anesthesia, and reproductive catheters. In some areas, particularly neurovascular, some procedures would not be possible without the use of catheters.
The number of catheterization procedures performed worldwide is affected by:
- A globally aging population and its healthcare needs.
- Higher incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.
- The effects of weak economies on overall healthcare utilization rates.
- Efforts by third-party payers to lower costs associated with medical procedures.
- Investigations by governmental agencies into potential overutilization of procedures.
- The implementation by hospitals of policies designed to reduce the incidence of unnecessary procedures.
- Growing concerns over infection rates with catheter use, which is improving technologies.
- New diagnostic imaging and functional assessment modalities that more effectively screen patients to determine the need for treatment.
- The market for catheters in medically advanced regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is more mature, particularly for products in the urological and intravenous areas. Growth in developed regions will be mainly due to:
- Introduction of advanced catheters during the forecast period.
- An increase in the over-65 segment of the population.
- The continued rise in chronic diseases such as heart disease.
The U.S. remains the most significant source of revenue for catheter manufacturers, but decreasing market share in the U.S., Europe and Japan will be absorbed by nations such as China, Russia, Eastern European countries, and Brazil.
Market growth will be driven by such factors as the growing incidence of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, all of which will contribute to the long-term growth in the number of interventional procedures.
Report Includes
- 35 data tables and 34 additional tables
- A detailed review and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for catheters
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for catheters, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global catheters market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product, application/disease type, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology updates, industry overviews, and competitive environment of the leading market participants
- Review of the international regulatory landscape and the U.S. premarket notifications and approvals for catheters with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials
- Assessment of the recent U.S. patents and patent applications on the catheters market
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive environment, ongoing research (R&D) activities, new product launches, strategic alliances, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures Increases Demand for Catheters
- Increased Demand for Disposable Catheters
- New Technologies in Catheter Design Increase Catheter Use
- Advances in Imaging Technology Leads to New Applications Requiring the Use of Catheters
Restraints
- Price Erosion Due to Fierce Competition Decreases Revenue Potential
- Longer Approval Times Delay New Product Launches
- Reimbursement Issues Affect the Use of Technology
- Experienced Physicians are Often Reluctant to Accept New Device Technologies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$30.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$42.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 6 Global Market for Catheters by Application
Chapter 7 Global Market for Catheters by Region
Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis
Chapter 9 U.S. Premarket Notifications and Approvals
Chapter 10 Market Opportunities
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Angiodynamics
- Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- C.R. Bard
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiomed Supplies Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Depuy Synthes
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Flexicath Ltd.
- Goodman Co. Ltd.
- Hollister Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences
- Manfred Sauer Gmbh
- Maquet Getinge Group
- Medical Components Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Pulsion Medical Systems Se
- Sanovas Inc.
- Siemens Medical Solutions Usa, Inc.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Spectranetics
- St. Jude Medical
- Straub Medical Ag
- Stryker
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Vascular Solutions Inc.
- Volcano Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kl2bo
