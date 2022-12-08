Integrated Bridge Systems Global Market Report 2022: Continuously Growing World Seaborne Trade Boosts Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Bridge Systems Market by Ship Type, End User (Oem And Aftermarket), Sub-System (Ins, Automatic Weather Observation System, Voyage Data Recorder and Automatic Identification Systems), Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The integrated bridge systems market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. Rising preference for maritime tourism is expected to drive the integrated bridge systems market growth during the forecast period.

According to a United Nations report in 2017, the population worldwide will go up to 8.6 billion by 2030, and most of the population growth will take place in Asian countries. This population explosion will mark a remarkable shift toward urbanization in China, Southeast Asian countries, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Turkey. As eight out of 10 world's largest cities will become port cities, there will be tremendous opportunities for shipbuilding and marine technology business in the future. Today, with major importance being given to safety norms, the building of a new ship includes IBS and other related equipment. In addition, 65.31% of the world container port share volume is from China, and 14.39% is from Europe. Increasing population and growing GDPs have led to the development of some of the world's largest and busiest ports in Asian countries. As the number and size of these Asian ports grow, the integrated bridge system manufacturers for commercial ships mainly located in these countries will be at an advantage.

Besides, mergers, acquisitions, and contracts were among the key strategies adopted by leading players to sustain their position in the integrated bridge systems market. Apart from these strategies, key market players also engaged in new product launches. Companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Wartsila Corporation (Finland), and Kongsberg (Norway) have adopted the strategy of new product launches to develop their business and strengthen their product portfolio in the integrated bridge systems market.

Based on subsystem, the INS is expected to lead market with the largest share in 2022

Based on subsystem, the integrated bridge systems market has been segmented into integrated navigation system (INS), automatic weather observation system (AWOS), voyage data recorder (VDR), and automatic identification system (AIS). Among these, the INS segment registered largest share in the base year. The navigational safety of a vessel is given a lot of importance. With advancements in technology, systems such as integrated navigation systems have been developed to provide vessels with real-time navigation. The integrated navigation system is a part of the integrated bridge system. Components of the integrated navigation system include navigation/ARPA radar, electromagnetic log, differential global positioning system, ECDIS, gyro, echo sounder, transmitting magnetic compass, and autopilot. Other components can also be equipped with the system according to the requirement of the vessel. An increasing focus on the development of sense and avoid systems and demand for accurate and precise navigation for ships have driven the growth of the integrated navigation systems.

Based on Component, software segment registered largest share in base year

Based on component, the integrated bridge systems market has been classified into hardware and software. Hardware components include displays, controls, data storage devices, sensors, and alarms. Software is an integral part of the integrated bridge system and supports the overall operation and integration of different components of the system. It is an interface for the display of information. The market for software is projected to grow at a higher rate than hardware due to an increase in the adoption of advanced systems, which require the application of software to integrate with other integrated bridge systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Continuously Growing World Seaborne Trade

Rising Preference for Maritime Tourism

Restraints

Digitalization Leading to Cyber Threats

Opportunities

Increase in Port Modernization and New Port Development Programs in Asian Countries

Precise Navigational Safety Standards and Regulations

Challenges

Lack of Skilled IBS Operators

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, by Ship Type

8 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, by End-user

9 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, by Subsystem

10 Integrated Bridge Systems Market, by Component

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alphatron Marine B.V.

Consilium

Danelec Marine A/S

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Gem Elettronica Srl

Hensoldt UK

Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Mackay Communications, Inc.

Marine Technologies LLC

Naudeq

Noris Group Gmbh

Northrop Grumman Corporation

PC Maritime Ltd

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Prime Mover Controls Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Wartsila

