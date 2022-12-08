Growth Opportunities in the Global Connected Vehicle Regulatory Environment: Growth of CV Technologies will Increase Need for Cybersecurity Regulations

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Connected Vehicle Regulatory Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study analyzes the regulatory framework of the connected vehicle (CV) sector's various segments in Europe, North America (NA), and China. The increase in embedded navigation systems and fifth-generation (5G) technology will drive several new CV features through an app or service. The deployment of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and personal information sharing for a personalized experience will grow. This technological shift will require regulations to prevent security risks, such as unauthorized access of personal data, fraudulent transactions, and identity theft.



This research discusses regulations/standards on the following technologies: eCall, next-generation (NG) eCall, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cellular (C)-V2X, cybersecurity, 5G connectivity, personal data security, intelligent speed assistance (ISA), web services, and internet of vehicles.

Key Issues Addressed

What CV regulations, standards, and policies did Europe introduce?

What CV regulations, standards, and policies did NA introduce?

What CV regulations, standards, and policies did China introduce?

Which CV technology segments will require regulation in the next few years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Vehicle (CV) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers for CV Regulations

Growth Restraints for CV Regulations

3. Connected Vehicle Overview

CV Ecosystem

In-Vehicle Data

Automotive Cyberattacks: Global

C-V2X Timeline: Global

CV Regulations Overview: Global

Categories of Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region

4. Connected Vehicle Regulations: Europe

Key Regulations and Standards Impacting Vehicle Safety and Security in Europe

5. Data Protection Regulations: Europe

Data Privacy Initiatives: Europe

Emerging Legislation: Europe

GDPR: Europe

GDPR: Data Protection Principles

GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem

GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem

6. eCall Mandate: Europe

eCall Mandate: Europe

eCall Mandate: Privacy And Data Protection Rules

eCall Mandate: GDPR Implementation

NG eCall

7. ISA Regulations: Europe

ISA Regulations: Europe

8. Cybersecurity: Europe

Cybersecurity in CVs: UNECE WP.29

WP.29 Regulation: Key Highlights

WP.29 Key Requirements and Mandates

UNECE Cybersecurity Regulation: R155

UNECE Regulation on Software Updates and Software Update Management Systems (SUMSS): R156

9. 5G Implementation: Europe

Case Study: 5G Cross-Border Control (5GCroCo) Trial and Tests in Europe

5GCroCo: Trial and Tests in Europe

5G: Policies and Standards in Europe

10.C-V2X Deployment: Europe

C-V2X at 5.9 Gigahertz (GHz) in Europe

C-V2X: Proposed Band Configuration Deployment in Europe

Impact on Automakers: Europe

11. Connected Vehicle Regulations: North America

Key Regulations and Standards Impacting Vehicle Safety and Security

Connected Car Standards: North America

12. Privacy Data: North America

Implementation of National Data Privacy Law

Distribution of Privacy Laws by US State

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) (Automotive)

CCPA 2.0 or CPRA: Key Differences with CCPA

Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA)

Colorado Privacy Act (CPA)

PIPEDA* Personal Data Act: Canada

LFPDPPP* Personal Data Act: Mexico

13. Web Services Protocol: North America

ISO 20078: Web Services

14. Cybersecurity: North America

NHTSA in Action: Cybersecurity

NHTSA Security and Privacy in Your Car (SPY) Act of 2017

15. V2X: North America

V2X Communications

V2X Communications Standards

NHTSA in Action: V2X Communications

NHTSA Development of a Verified Message Parser for V2V Communications

16. Digital Key and UWB: North America

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)'s Digital Key Release 3.0

Digital Key Release 3.0 Highlights and FCC UWB Standards

Impact on Automakers in North America

17. Connected Vehicle : China

Key Regulations and Standards Impacting Vehicle Safety and Security in China

18. Personal Information Regulations: China

Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) in China

19. Internet of Vehicle Standards: China

National IoV Industry Standard System

20. Automotive Data Security Regulations: China

Management of Automotive Data Security Regulation: China

Automotive Data Security Regulation: China

Security Guidelines for Processing Vehicle Data: TC260-001

21. Cybersecurity: China

Cybersecurity Regulations: China

22. C-V2X: China

C-V2X Timeline: China

C-V2X Industry and Standards

C-V2X Group Standards

23. Regional Regulations: China

Regional Plans for Proposals/Policies: China

Impact on Automakers in China

24. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Implementation and Adoption of Advanced CVs will Drive the Need for Regulations Globally

Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Regulation of All Upcoming and Advanced CV Technologies to Achieve Uniformity

Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of CV Technologies will Increase Need for Cybersecurity Regulations

