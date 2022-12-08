Strategic Analysis of the Automotive Circular Economy 2022: Advent of Digital Technologies and Development of Sustainable Materials Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Automotive Circular Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automotive industry has evolved from implementing circular economy practices only at the process level to adopting them at all parts of the value chain. This research service provides insights into strategies adopted by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to align with circular economy goals in each stage of the automotive lifecycle. Circular economy practices aim to minimize the use of virgin materials in manufacturing processes and focus on reclaiming, reusing, and remanufacturing components to ensure greater sustainability.

Growing concerns over global warming and increased carbon emissions are driving the government and regulatory bodies to implement stringent compliance measures for the automotive industry, pushing OEMs to shift towards green practices. The advent of digital technologies and the development of sustainable materials are helping automotive OEMs meet sustainability goals and ensure compliance with guidelines set by regulatory bodies. The study elucidates the need to adopt sustainable manufacturing methods and highlights the benefits they bring to OEMs and the environment.

Key areas the study provides insight on:

Emerging business models aligned with circular economy practices

Best practices, including design principles, being adopted by OEMs at their manufacturing plants to ensure 100% renewable energy utilization

Sustainable materials used in automotive components as alternatives to plastics, rubber, and leather

Initiatives adopted by automotive OEMs to ensure sustainability at their dealerships

Sustainable mobility solutions, like the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids by ridesharing and carsharing services

Diagnostic and vehicle monitoring methods used by EV battery suppliers to maintain and recycle automotive batteries

Methods adopted to extend the life of automotive components (such as plastics, tires, aluminum, EV batteries, etc.)

Digital technologies and processes adopted to enable circular economy goals

Potential second life of different automotive components

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Circular Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Overview

Circular Economy - Introduction

The Need for a Circular Economy in the Automotive Industry

Outcome of Circular Economy Initiatives - Reduction in Carbon Emission During Vehicle Manufacturing

Outcome of Circular Economy Initiatives - Increase in Circular Material Use Rate in Europe

Overview of Circular Economy in the Automotive Lifecycle

3. Manufacturing

Automotive Manufacturing - Circular Economy Practices

Sustainable Materials in Cars - Introduction

Select Innovative Natural Materials for the Future

Usage of Natural Materials in the Manufacturing of Self-healing Materials

Recycled Materials Used in Cars

Green Steel

OEMs Make a Beeline Towards Green Steel

Recycling Trend - Closed-loop Recycling

The 2021 Nissan Rogue - Closed-loop Recycling Use Case

Sustainable Supply Chain - Volvo/Polestar

Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Modularity-BMW i Vision Circular

Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Climate Neutral Cars - Polestar 0

Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Climate Neutral Cars - Renault Scenic

Sustainable Manufacturing Plants - Select Use Cases

Sustainable Design - A Determined Push Towards EVs

Manufacturing - Key Takeaways

4. Automotive Retail

Automotive Retail - Circular Economy Practices

Honda Green Dealership

Ford Go Green Dealership Program

Audi Sustainability in Dealership

Skoda Green Retail

Renault Mobilize Use case

Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Renault Duo: Purpose-Built Green Car for Carsharing

Volkswagen - MOIA

Skoda - Digilab

Toyota - Kinto

Automotive Retail - Key Takeaways

5. Aftersales

Automotive Aftersales - Circular Economy Practices

Predictive Maintenance - Pitstop

Predictive Maintenance - Preteckt

Servicing of Electronic Components - Faurecia

Battery Diagnostics - ReJoule

Development of Longer Lasting Batteries - Twaice

Automotive Aftersales - Key Takeaways

6. Automotive EOL

Automotive EOL - Circular Economy Practices

Remanufacturing - Select OEM Activity

Plastic Recycling Use Case - Lavergne

Closed-Loop Recycling - Novelis

Tire Recycling Use Case - Pyrum Innovations

Battery Recycling - LI-Cycle

Second Life Applications - Battery Repurposing: Select OEM Activity

Second Life Applications - Battery Repurposing

Automotive EOL - Key Takeaways

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investments in Sustainable Supply Chain

Growth Opportunity 2 - Focus on EV Battery Management at Each Stage of the EV Lifecycle

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW

Digilab

Faurecia

Ford

Honda

Kinto

MOIA

Polestar

Preteckt

ReJoule

Renault

Skoda

Toyota

Twaice

Volkswagen

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj2ry1