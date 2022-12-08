Strategic Analysis of the Automotive Circular Economy 2022: Advent of Digital Technologies and Development of Sustainable Materials Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Automotive Circular Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry has evolved from implementing circular economy practices only at the process level to adopting them at all parts of the value chain. This research service provides insights into strategies adopted by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to align with circular economy goals in each stage of the automotive lifecycle. Circular economy practices aim to minimize the use of virgin materials in manufacturing processes and focus on reclaiming, reusing, and remanufacturing components to ensure greater sustainability.
Growing concerns over global warming and increased carbon emissions are driving the government and regulatory bodies to implement stringent compliance measures for the automotive industry, pushing OEMs to shift towards green practices. The advent of digital technologies and the development of sustainable materials are helping automotive OEMs meet sustainability goals and ensure compliance with guidelines set by regulatory bodies. The study elucidates the need to adopt sustainable manufacturing methods and highlights the benefits they bring to OEMs and the environment.
Key areas the study provides insight on:
- Emerging business models aligned with circular economy practices
- Best practices, including design principles, being adopted by OEMs at their manufacturing plants to ensure 100% renewable energy utilization
- Sustainable materials used in automotive components as alternatives to plastics, rubber, and leather
- Initiatives adopted by automotive OEMs to ensure sustainability at their dealerships
- Sustainable mobility solutions, like the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids by ridesharing and carsharing services
- Diagnostic and vehicle monitoring methods used by EV battery suppliers to maintain and recycle automotive batteries
- Methods adopted to extend the life of automotive components (such as plastics, tires, aluminum, EV batteries, etc.)
- Digital technologies and processes adopted to enable circular economy goals
- Potential second life of different automotive components
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Overview
- Circular Economy - Introduction
- The Need for a Circular Economy in the Automotive Industry
- Outcome of Circular Economy Initiatives - Reduction in Carbon Emission During Vehicle Manufacturing
- Outcome of Circular Economy Initiatives - Increase in Circular Material Use Rate in Europe
- Overview of Circular Economy in the Automotive Lifecycle
3. Manufacturing
- Automotive Manufacturing - Circular Economy Practices
- Sustainable Materials in Cars - Introduction
- Select Innovative Natural Materials for the Future
- Usage of Natural Materials in the Manufacturing of Self-healing Materials
- Recycled Materials Used in Cars
- Green Steel
- OEMs Make a Beeline Towards Green Steel
- Recycling Trend - Closed-loop Recycling
- The 2021 Nissan Rogue - Closed-loop Recycling Use Case
- Sustainable Supply Chain - Volvo/Polestar
- Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Modularity-BMW i Vision Circular
- Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Climate Neutral Cars - Polestar 0
- Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Climate Neutral Cars - Renault Scenic
- Sustainable Manufacturing Plants - Select Use Cases
- Sustainable Design - A Determined Push Towards EVs
- Manufacturing - Key Takeaways
4. Automotive Retail
- Automotive Retail - Circular Economy Practices
- Honda Green Dealership
- Ford Go Green Dealership Program
- Audi Sustainability in Dealership
- Skoda Green Retail
- Renault Mobilize Use case
- Sustainable Design/Vehicles - Renault Duo: Purpose-Built Green Car for Carsharing
- Volkswagen - MOIA
- Skoda - Digilab
- Toyota - Kinto
- Automotive Retail - Key Takeaways
5. Aftersales
- Automotive Aftersales - Circular Economy Practices
- Predictive Maintenance - Pitstop
- Predictive Maintenance - Preteckt
- Servicing of Electronic Components - Faurecia
- Battery Diagnostics - ReJoule
- Development of Longer Lasting Batteries - Twaice
- Automotive Aftersales - Key Takeaways
6. Automotive EOL
- Automotive EOL - Circular Economy Practices
- Remanufacturing - Select OEM Activity
- Plastic Recycling Use Case - Lavergne
- Closed-Loop Recycling - Novelis
- Tire Recycling Use Case - Pyrum Innovations
- Battery Recycling - LI-Cycle
- Second Life Applications - Battery Repurposing: Select OEM Activity
- Second Life Applications - Battery Repurposing
- Automotive EOL - Key Takeaways
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Investments in Sustainable Supply Chain
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Focus on EV Battery Management at Each Stage of the EV Lifecycle
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Audi
- BMW
- Digilab
- Faurecia
- Ford
- Honda
- Kinto
- MOIA
- Polestar
- Preteckt
- ReJoule
- Renault
- Skoda
- Toyota
- Twaice
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
