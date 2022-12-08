Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Organic Food Products Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form; By Composition; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global controlled release fertilizer market size is expected to reach USD 4.03 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The industry is predicted to experience continuous growth due to constant innovation in agriculture. The raw material required for fertilizer production is either a by-product of petroleum refinement or needs to be specially produced. Although product differentiation is less in the industry, product quality is a crucial determining factor. Overall, suppliers of raw materials command moderate power in the industry, as forward integration of suppliers is possible.
However, within existing fertilizer companies, there exists high-competitive pricing. Thus, new entrants, if they can offer lower prices, may survive in the industry. Thus, the growth of the industry and future demand prospects are very attractive and incentivize new players to enter the industry.
The growth of the industry is primarily driven by the growing human population that will produce a growing demand for food and food products throughout the world and thus exerts a high impact on the industry. The demand for efficient fertilizers is also very strong in nature as the agriculture sector is undergoing a major transformation from traditional methods to progressive and sustainable ones, especially in the Asia Pacific region.
The growing demand in emerging economies is expected to have a high impact on the industry as the increasing demand is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth and development of the industry.
Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report Highlights
- The nitrogen stabilizers segment is expected to be fastest growing owing to its wide us for faster and healthier plant growth
- Synthetic fertilizers accounted for the largest revenue share. This is due to the rapid urbanization and increasing population
- By application, the fertigation segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
- Asia Pacific region will lead the global industry by 2030. This is due to the rising initiatives undertaken by the governments towards agriculture.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.43 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.03 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Organic Food Products
- Increase Environmental Concern
Restraints and Challenges
- Cost Ineffectiveness
The publisher has segmented the controlled release fertilizer market report based on type, composition, application, and region:
Controlled Release Fertilizer, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Nitrogen Stabilizers
- Slow Release
- Coated & Encapsulated
Controlled Release Fertilizer, Composition Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Organic
- Synthetic
Controlled Release Fertilizer, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Fertigation
- Soil
- Foliar
- Others
Controlled Release Fertilizer, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Insights
5. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Type
6. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Composition
7. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Application
8. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- COMPO Expert GmbH
- Haifa Chemicals
- Helena Chemical
- ICL Group
- JCAM AGRI. CO. Ltd.
- Kingenta
- Koch Industries
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Nutrien Ltd.
- ScottsMiracle-Gro
- SQM
- The Andersons Inc.
- The Mosaic Company
- Van Iperen International B.V.
- Yara International ASA
