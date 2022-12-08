Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Organic Food Products Fuels Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form; By Composition; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global controlled release fertilizer market size is expected to reach USD 4.03 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The industry is predicted to experience continuous growth due to constant innovation in agriculture. The raw material required for fertilizer production is either a by-product of petroleum refinement or needs to be specially produced. Although product differentiation is less in the industry, product quality is a crucial determining factor. Overall, suppliers of raw materials command moderate power in the industry, as forward integration of suppliers is possible.

However, within existing fertilizer companies, there exists high-competitive pricing. Thus, new entrants, if they can offer lower prices, may survive in the industry. Thus, the growth of the industry and future demand prospects are very attractive and incentivize new players to enter the industry.

The growth of the industry is primarily driven by the growing human population that will produce a growing demand for food and food products throughout the world and thus exerts a high impact on the industry. The demand for efficient fertilizers is also very strong in nature as the agriculture sector is undergoing a major transformation from traditional methods to progressive and sustainable ones, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

The growing demand in emerging economies is expected to have a high impact on the industry as the increasing demand is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth and development of the industry.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report Highlights

  • The nitrogen stabilizers segment is expected to be fastest growing owing to its wide us for faster and healthier plant growth
  • Synthetic fertilizers accounted for the largest revenue share. This is due to the rapid urbanization and increasing population
  • By application, the fertigation segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
  • Asia Pacific region will lead the global industry by 2030. This is due to the rising initiatives undertaken by the governments towards agriculture.
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages118
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.43 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.03 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rise in Demand for Organic Food Products
  • Increase Environmental Concern

Restraints and Challenges

  • Cost Ineffectiveness

The publisher has segmented the controlled release fertilizer market report based on type, composition, application, and region:
Controlled Release Fertilizer, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Nitrogen Stabilizers
  • Slow Release
  • Coated & Encapsulated

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Composition Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Organic
  • Synthetic

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Fertigation
  • Soil
  • Foliar
  • Others

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Insights

5. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Type

6. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Composition

7. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Application

8. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • COMPO Expert GmbH
  • Haifa Chemicals
  • Helena Chemical
  • ICL Group
  • JCAM AGRI. CO. Ltd.
  • Kingenta
  • Koch Industries
  • Nufarm Ltd.
  • Nutrien Ltd.
  • ScottsMiracle-Gro
  • SQM
  • The Andersons Inc.
  • The Mosaic Company
  • Van Iperen International B.V.
  • Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir5q6r

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Controlled Release Fertilizer Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Controlled Release Fertilizer
                            
                            
                                Fertigation
                            
                            
                                Fertilizer 
                            
                            
                                Synthetic Fertilizer
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data