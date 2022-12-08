Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Demand for Organic Food Products Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form; By Composition; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global controlled release fertilizer market size is expected to reach USD 4.03 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The industry is predicted to experience continuous growth due to constant innovation in agriculture. The raw material required for fertilizer production is either a by-product of petroleum refinement or needs to be specially produced. Although product differentiation is less in the industry, product quality is a crucial determining factor. Overall, suppliers of raw materials command moderate power in the industry, as forward integration of suppliers is possible.



However, within existing fertilizer companies, there exists high-competitive pricing. Thus, new entrants, if they can offer lower prices, may survive in the industry. Thus, the growth of the industry and future demand prospects are very attractive and incentivize new players to enter the industry.



The growth of the industry is primarily driven by the growing human population that will produce a growing demand for food and food products throughout the world and thus exerts a high impact on the industry. The demand for efficient fertilizers is also very strong in nature as the agriculture sector is undergoing a major transformation from traditional methods to progressive and sustainable ones, especially in the Asia Pacific region.



The growing demand in emerging economies is expected to have a high impact on the industry as the increasing demand is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth and development of the industry.



Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report Highlights

The nitrogen stabilizers segment is expected to be fastest growing owing to its wide us for faster and healthier plant growth

Synthetic fertilizers accounted for the largest revenue share. This is due to the rapid urbanization and increasing population

By application, the fertigation segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region will lead the global industry by 2030. This is due to the rising initiatives undertaken by the governments towards agriculture.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.43 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.03 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Organic Food Products

Increase Environmental Concern

Restraints and Challenges

Cost Ineffectiveness

The publisher has segmented the controlled release fertilizer market report based on type, composition, application, and region:

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Nitrogen Stabilizers

Slow Release

Coated & Encapsulated

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Composition Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Organic

Synthetic

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Fertigation

Soil

Foliar

Others

Controlled Release Fertilizer, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Insights



5. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Type



6. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Composition



7. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Application



8. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

COMPO Expert GmbH

Haifa Chemicals

Helena Chemical

ICL Group

JCAM AGRI. CO. Ltd.

Kingenta

Koch Industries

Nufarm Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

ScottsMiracle-Gro

SQM

The Andersons Inc.

The Mosaic Company

Van Iperen International B.V.

Yara International ASA

