Ureteroscopes Market to Propel at a CAGR of 5.4% to Hit a Revenue of US$ 1,614.16 million by 2030 | Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global ureteroscopes market is expected to clock US$ 1,614.16 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Ureteroscopy is an endoscope-based diagnostic and therapeutic procedure. Various renal disorders, such as kidney cancer, urolithiasis, urethral infection, and many more, are detected and treated with ureteroscopy. Therefore, a ureteroscope is an endoscopic device used in minimally invasive procedures. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ureteroscopes Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Due to the rising incidence of urolithiasis and urolithic cancer, the expanding elderly population, and the number of ureteroscopic treatments, the global ureteroscopes market is anticipated to rise significantly during the projected period. The market growth is also fueled by the increasing use of minimally invasive treatments, rising R&D efforts (particularly aimed at improving lens quality), and advancing technology. The market is also expected to grow due to enhancements in ureteroscope design and rising healthcare costs. In addition, growing urbanization is resulting in an unhealthy lifestyle due to increased sugar intake, a lack of physical activity, obesity, and many others, thus leading to an increase in kidney disorders, which has a significant influence on the market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Flexible Ureteroscopes

Fiberoptic Ureteroscopes

Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopes

In terms of revenue, the flexible ureteroscope dominates the market. This dominance can be ascribed to increased ureteroscopic treatments employing flexible ureteroscopes and its primary benefit of concurrently treating bilateral kidney stone problems. The high affordability rate and growing popularity of flexible ureteroscopes are other factors that contribute to this growth. The development of this market is also greatly influenced by technology breakthroughs like the fully digital flexible ureteroscope, which helps doctors treat patients more accurately and effectively.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global ureteroscopes market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. This market expansion can be attributable to several factors, including the high frequency of renal/kidney diseases, the sizeable geriatric population, and the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The ureteroscopes market in North America is expanding due to rapid expansion in R&D activities, technical progress, and increasing healthcare spending. On the other hand, Europe has the second-largest market share because of its developed healthcare system and high healthcare spending.

Although Asia is a developing region, it has a growing elderly population, a developing healthcare industry, and increased acceptance of enhanced technologies. The expansion of the ureteroscopes market in the Asia Pacific is also fueled by rising healthcare expenditure and enhancing medical tourism.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the ureteroscopes market are:

Stryker Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Rocamed SAM

Olympus Corporation

Vimex Sp. o.o.

Boston Scientific Corporation Incorporated

Elmed Medical Systems Inc.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Prosurg Inc.

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

PENTAX Medical

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL URETEROSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Flexible Ureteroscopes Fiberoptic Ureteroscopes Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes GLOBAL URETEROSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Urinary Stricture Urolithiasis Kidney Cancer Others GLOBAL URETEROSCOPES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Centers

