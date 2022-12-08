Evli Plc: The resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting of the merged EAB Group Plc

English Finnish

EVLI PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON DECEMBER 8, 2022, AT 1.00 P.M. (EET/EEST)



The final Shareholders’ Meeting of EAB Group Plc (“EAB Group”), which has merged into Evli Plc (“Evli”), was held today on December 8, 2022, in Helsinki.

The Shareholders’ Meeting adopted the final accounts of EAB Group in accordance with Chapter 16, section 17 of the Finnish Companies Act, consisting of the financial statements and annual report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2022.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also resolved on discharging the members of the Board of Directors and the President and the CEO of EAB Group from liability.

EAB Group was merged into Evli on October 1, 2022.

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





