Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, today announced that Alisa Gmelich has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, effective December 5, 2022. Gmelich will report directly to Sprouts President and Chief Operating Officer, Nick Konat, and will oversee Sprouts’ marketing, advertising, and customer engagement.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Alisa to the Sprouts team,” said Konat. “Her experience in building brands and growing customer engagement will be instrumental in shaping Sprouts’ marketing strategy to support our expansion and deepen loyalty with our customers.”

Gmelich brings more than 25 years of experience in brand development, marketing strategy, and customer loyalty to Sprouts. She most recently served as Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne’s. Prior to joining Auntie Anne’s, Gmelich spent over 15 years in the restaurant industry where she held various positions, including Vice President of Marketing at IHOP, where she spearheaded its customer growth strategy, national programs and menu innovation. Before that, she led a marketing team for Burger King Corporation as Director of U.S. Sales, Field Marketing, driving local and national marketing initiatives. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in Business Administration and Art History from University of California, Riverside.

“I am extremely humbled to join Sprouts, a brand that I’ve long admired for innovation and purpose,” said Gmelich. “Providing communities access to healthy, affordable foods is more important today than ever before, and I look forward to helping the brand connect even further with customers nationwide in meaningful ways with the products they need and desire.”

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

