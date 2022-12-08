Global Spinal Implants And Surgical Devices Market Report 2022: Featuring Alphatec, Stryker, RTI Surgical & More

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Implants And Surgical Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the WHO, annually from 250,000 to 500,000 individuals suffer from spinal cord injury (SCI) across the globe. The larger part of spine injuries are because of preventable causes, for example, accidents, brutality or falls. Individuals with spine related injury are between two and five times further inclined to die earlier than individuals not having a spinal cord damage, with worse existence rates in middle and low wage countries.



According to the WHO, there are no well-founded estimates of universal prevalence, but projected yearly worldwide incidence is in between 40 and 80 cases per million populace. Around 90% from spine injury cases are from traumatic causes, however the extent of non-traumatic spine injuries seems, by all accounts, to be increasing.

Technological advancement and improved treatment accessibility for spine injuries, and rapid growth in the incidence of spine cases will augment the acceptance of spinal implants and use of surgical devices for the perfect treatment; which will enhance the growth of spinal implants and surgical devices market in the upcoming time.



This report classifies the worldwide spinal implants and surgical devices market in terms of products, usage areas, technology and geographical distribution. Based on products types, the global spinal implants and surgical devices market is classified into vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, lumbar fusion and thoracic fusion devices, spinal decompression devices, spine bone stimulators, non-fusion devices, cervical fusion devices; further based on technology, the market is divided into motion preservation or non-fusion technologies, spinal decompression, spinal fusion and fixation technologies, spinal fusion and fixation technologies, and vertebral compression fracture treatment. The usage areas considered for the purpose of this study are ambulatory centers, private clinics, and hospitals.



A comprehensive exploration of market scenarios has been cited in the report to catch appropriate understanding of the market and the linked trends. Several tools are used in the report to determine the competition among chief market players. The study also comprises of company profiling of the companies which have a grip in the global market for spinal implants and surgical devices market.



Market Segmentation

Product

Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Non-fusion Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Spinal Decompression Devices

Technology

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies

Spinal Decompression

Usage Area

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Private Clinics

