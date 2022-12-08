External Composite Insulation System Market Report 2022-2027: Rise in Infrastructural Development Projects Owing to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Creating Demand and Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Composite Insulation System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Material Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global external composite insulation system market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for insulated exterior protection paints and polymers across various end-user industries.

A rise in infrastructural development projects owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is creating more demand for insulation systems, adding to the market growth. Growing demand for promising polymer dispersions and powders for protection against environmental factors is positively influencing the growth of the global external composite insulation system market.



The best option for insulating exterior walls in a sustainable and energy-efficient manner is external composite insulation systems. Both new buildings and rehabilitated construction can use the systems. When these construction polymers are used with outside wall paints, the result is an insulated exterior that helps with green building construction and infrastructure claims.



Depletion of the environment and rising concerns regarding energy consumption have compelled the authorities to find better energy-efficient solutions. Development of green buildings owing to strict norms and regulations by the government to reduce energy consumption is also supporting the growth of the global external composite insulation systems market.

A growing number of initiatives by the government to promote the adoption of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems is expected to propel the demand for external composite insulation systems. However, the availability of green insulation materials and installation problems associated with external composite that result in leakage is anticipated to restrict the exterior composite insulation market growth rate in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific region is registering the fastest growth in the global external composite insulation systems owing to the rising number of infrastructural activities in the region.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global external composite insulation system market from 2023 to 2027.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global external composite insulation system market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global external composite insulation system market based on material type, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global external composite insulation system market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global external composite insulation system market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global external composite insulation system market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global external composite insulation system market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global external composite insulation system market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global external composite insulation system market.

Financials

Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

Pricing of Target Products

Market positioning

Dow Chemicals

Wacker Chemie AG

Sika Group

Fosroc

Celanese System

Terraco Group

Novatherm

Nippon Paints

BASF SE

Hempel

NPP Termalkom, LLC

Tnemec Company Inc

ZEON Corporation

Primatek Coatings

S.K. Kaken Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

External Composite Insulation System Market, By Material Type:

Acrylic Emulsion Polymers

Re-dispersible Latex Powders

Cellulose Ether

Silicone

Others

External Composite Insulation System Market, By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Residential

External Composite Insulation System Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

External Composite Insulation System Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qc30bp