The global body contouring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% during 2021-2027

At present, micro-needling and skin tightening treatments are some of the medical aesthetic treatments that are witnessing the highest growth worldwide.



Body contouring devices aim to improve body appearance. Body contouring treatments are MI and non-invasive surgical procedures that enhance body shape and skin texture, such as skin tightening, resurfacing, and other benefits. These procedures require highly skilled medical professionals. Abdominoplasty or liposuction, removal of man breasts, and arm lifts are some procedures performed by body contouring devices.



KEY DRIVING FACTORS IN THE BODY CONTOURING DEVICES MARKET:



• Growing demand for minimally or non-invasive procedures

• Growing Improvement in Economic Environment, Aesthetic Accessibility, and Expanded Practitioner Base

• Rising obesity worldwide and a growing interest in a youthful and fit body

• Reductions in Cost per Aesthetic Procedure

• Wide Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures and Increased Focus on Body Image and Appearance

• Aging Demographics of Industrialized Countries



TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS



Some technological advancements made by several companies in body contouring devices include innovations in temperature-controlled fat reduction devices, cellulite treatment devices, non-invasive sclerotherapy treatment, and developments in laser-based techniques. Alma Lasers (FOSUN PHARMA) product, the Accent Prime body contouring device, is used for skin tightening and aesthetic enhancement. Accent Prime merges the latest Ultrasound and RF technologies innovations to deliver effective, highly customized treatments and naturally long-lasting results.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The non-surgical skin tightening is the dominating segment in the application and holds the highest share in the global body contouring devices market; and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period. The rising demand for skin tightening devices is attributed to the increasing aging population, which leads to increasing sagging skin issues and growing concern about skin problems. American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) reported that in 2018 about 70% of consumers considered a cosmetic procedure, with 57% specifically considering non-surgical skin tightening treatments. The segment is also experiencing continuous technological advancements.



North America accounts for the highest market share of the global skin resurfacing market owing to the increased adoption of technologically advanced devices, the presence of skilled labor, and higher disposable incomes. APAC is projected to grow faster during the forecast period owing to its increasing economy, medical tourism market, and higher disposable incomes.



The growing obese population has created huge opportunities and demand for liposuction/lipolysis and cellulite treatment devices. Non-surgical fat reduction was in most demand in 2018 after injectables, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). However, numerous companies are focused on developing and offering minimally invasive lipolysis devices due to the high complications linked with surgical liposuction procedures and their high cost. For instance, Bausch Health Companies’ Solta Medical and Alma Lasers are now offering next-generation liposuction systems that are minimally invasive (ultrasound and laser).



Segmentation by Application



• Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

• Non-Surgical Skin Resurfacing

• Liposuction

• Cellulite Treatment

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GENDER



The demand for non-surgical skin tightening and fat reduction dominates among females. The most common cosmetic procedures that witnessed the highest growth since 2018 among females include botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and non-surgical fat reduction procedures. About 92% of females in the US underwent cosmetic surgeries. In contrast, only 8% of males had cosmetic surgeries in 2020, thus showing females are the dominating consumer population in the global body contouring devices market.



However, in recent years, body contouring treatments have become one of the men’s most important procedures. There is a growing demand for jawline contouring, abdominoplasty, and gynecomastia; body contouring treatments have witnessed significant growth among the male population in the last few years.



Segmentation by Gender



• Female

• Male



INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The 35 and 50 age group dominates the global body contouring devices market under the age group segment. This age group is seeking the most cosmetic procedures, such as liposuction, abdominal fat reduction, and breast reduction. The 35-50 age group is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.35% during the forecast period. In comparison, the segment of the under 34 age group, anti-aging surgical and non-surgical procedures that minimize wrinkles and rejuvenate the face are most popular.



Segmentation by Age Group



• Under 34 Years

• Between 34 & 50 Years

• Above 50 Years



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Hospitals and skin clinics dominate the end-user segmentation with the highest body contouring devices market share of 63.31%, as hospitals and skin clinics are the primary care centers in medical aesthetics. This segment is highly adopting minimally invasive body contouring devices. Skin tightening, fat reduction, cellulite treatment, etc., are common procedures performed at hospitals and skin clinics. Medical professionals such as plastic surgeons and dermatologists at hospitals and skin clinics provide patients with a well-scheduled treatment plan.



Medical spas and beauty centers are the second leading end-users of the body contouring devices market. They are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with the highest CAGR of 14.59% during the forecast period. Its growth is attributed to its low cost and convenient treatment plans. Several vendors now offer body contouring devices for skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, and fat reduction products online at affordable costs that individuals can safely use without any instructions or consultations from professionals.



Segmentation by End-User



• Hospitals & Skin Clinics

• Medical Spa & Beauty Centres

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS



• North America holds the highest body contouring devices market share globally, owing to a growing demand for a youthful appearance, an increasingly obese population, and many more. The region has the highest healthcare spending on cosmetics/aesthetic surgeries, ultimately boosting the market growth. In North America, the US holds the highest healthcare spending for medical aesthetic procedures and is also ranked first in the highest surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures in 2020. In the same year, the US has the highest number of plastic surgeons (7,000), according to an ISAPS report.

• Across Europe, the high demand for cosmetic surgeries is attributable to the growing adoption of energy-based and laser devices for skin tightening and body contouring systems that deliver better results in the market. Body contouring is one of the popular aesthetic treatments in Europe. The increasing obese population, growing awareness among people and advanced medical aesthetics market, and higher adoption of body contouring devices are some key factors fueling the growth of the European body contouring devices market. In addition, the growing trend toward getting an enhanced, youthful physical appearance is also augmenting the demand for body contouring devices.

• APAC accounts for the market share of 24.11% in the global body contouring devices market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 15.18% during the forecast period. The increasing obese population, growing awareness among people, increasing demand for advanced medical aesthetics, and more adoption of body contouring devices are among the key factors fueling the growth of the body contouring devices market in the region. China dominates the body contouring devices market in the region, which is attributable to the increasing older population and rising demand for a youthful appearance. The availability of a large number of aesthetic surgeries, better access, and high healthcare expenditure drive the industry’s growth.

• The Latin American region is an emerging market for body contouring devices. In 2020, Brazil showed significant growth in medical aesthetic procedures compared to previous years. Skilled medical professionals and a broad customer base are driving the market growth.

The growing medical tourism from other countries in the region is also one of the driving factors for the region’s body contouring devices market growth.

• However, the high cost of treatments and complications associated with non-surgical body contouring devices hinder the market’s overall growth. Also, the lack of technically advanced equipment and skilled professionals to carry out these procedures in low-income countries is likely to hinder the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o France

o UK

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global body contouring devices market is highly dynamic and competitive. Several international, regional, and local vendors offer a diverse and comprehensive range of body contouring devices with wide applications. Most industry vendors offer a wide range of minimally invasive (MI) body contouring devices. Some of the key vendors in the market include AbbVie, Cutera, Bausch Health Companies, Hologic, and FOSUN PHARMA.



A surge in innovations and investments in developing body contouring devices can be witnessed to increase profits. There is also a surge in product launches in recent years. In 2020, InMode launched its Morpheus8 body multipulse burst RF vulcanization technology, an RF micro-needling device with a minimum penetration of about 7mm. A number of next-generation body contouring devices have been developed, and many are in the pipeline. BTL has developed EMSCULPT NEO, released in October 2020. This device combines pulses of the two technologies without heating the magnet and causing a thermal burn. In addition, Emsculpt NEO is a hands-free treatment that can achieve an average of 30% fat reduction and 25% muscle volume growth.



The competition in this global body contouring devices market is expected to strengthen during the forecast period. Leading players have a wide range of product portfolios in various applications, mainly for skin tightening as the aging population is rising. These companies are making huge R&D investments and developing innovative and technologically advanced products. Some prominent vendor activities in the body contouring devices market include:



• Expansion activities are helping the vendors to strengthen the global distribution networks and thus allowing the players to explore untapped opportunities.

• Large-scale investments and funding in the body contouring market through varied conglomerates and investment firms.

• Active Mergers and acquisitions play a key role in the smooth functioning of the growth cycle.

• A diverse range of body contouring devices is being offered.

• The market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements in the field of bioprinting, and several new product launches can be witnessed.

• Global players are expected to increase their footprint in the body contouring devices market, especially in terms of features, such as quality, features, technology, and price.



The leading companies with a strong footprint in the developed nations are strategically expanding their business in low- and middle-income countries, which is attributed to the growing awareness and



Key Vendors

• AbbVie

• Cutera

• Bausch Health Companies

• Hologic

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aerolase

• Asclepion Laser Technologies

• Beijing ADSS Development

• Biolitec

• Biotec Italia

• BISON MEDICAL

• BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

• BTL

• Cartessa Aesthetics

• Candela Medical

• DELEO

• Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

• El.En.

• Erchonia

• ENDYMED

• F Care Systems

• Fotona

• GSD

• InMode

• LUTRONIC

• Lumenis

• Lynton Lasers

• Leaflife Technology

• Merz

• MicroAire Surgical Instruments

• MedArt ApS

• PhotoMedex

• Sofwave

• Sciton

• ThermiGen

• Venus Concept

• Wavemed

• Yanmar



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the body contouring devices market?

2. What is the body contouring devices market growth?

3. Who are the key players in the global body contouring devices market?

4. Which region will dominate the global body contouring devices market?

5. What are the factors driving the body contouring devices market?

