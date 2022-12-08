Low Spending on Traditional Toys and Games in Asian Markets: 2022 Guide to the Toys and Games at an International Level

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asians Not Having Fun - Low Spending on Traditional Toys and Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asians Not Having Fun - Low Spending on Traditional Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level.

Asian consumers underspend on traditional toy and games compared to other regions. Why are Asians not buying traditional toys, and will the apparent negative connotations of play change over the forecast period?

It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Market outlook in Asia Pacific
  • Why are toys viewed negatively?
  • Changing the perception

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0aj3w

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Toys 
                            
                            
                                Traditional Toy
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data