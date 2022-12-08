Global Smart Hospitality Market to Reach $82.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Hospitality Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032908/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$50.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR
The Smart Hospitality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 18.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Blazon Hotels
BuildingIQ
Cisco
Cloudbeds
Control4Corporation
Frontdesk
Guestline
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Infor
Johnson Controls
NEC Corporation
Oracle
Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Samsung
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Winhotel Solution SL
WiSuite
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Hospitality - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Business Hotels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Business Hotels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heritage & Boutique Hotels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Heritage & Boutique
Hotels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resorts & Spas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Resorts & Spas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Hotel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Hotel Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Smart Hospitality Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Hotel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Hotels,
Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by
Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business
Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other
Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality by Hotel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Hotels,
Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas
and Other Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Hospitality Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Hospitality
by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and
Other Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Hospitality by Type - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Hospitality by Hotel Type - Business Hotels, Heritage &
Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas and Other Hotel Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Hospitality by Hotel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas
and Other Hotel Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Smart Hospitality Market to Reach $82.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Hospitality estimated at US$20. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.
