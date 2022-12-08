World Sport Apparel and Footwear Market Report 2022: Leading Brands, Top 5 Trends, State of the Industry, Global Outlook

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Apparel and Footwear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Market for Apparel and Footwear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Apparel and footwear was among the industries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine further disrupts the world's economy, fashion players are now in a race to adapt to an increasingly uncertain environment.

Those investing in their digital transformation to offer new products, experiences and to rethink their supply chains will be best positioned to win, while upping one's game on diversity and sustainability is also becoming imperative.



