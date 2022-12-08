Global Scintillation Detectors Market to Reach $302.6 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scintillation Detectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032840/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$150.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industry & Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Scintillation Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41 Million by the year 2027.
Defense Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Applied Scintillation Technologies
Dynasil Corporation of America
EPIC Crystal Company Limited
Hamamatsu
Hitachi Metals
Ludlum Measurements
Mirion Technologies
Radiation Monitoring Devices
Rexon Components, Inc.
Saint Gobain
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
Zecotek Photonics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
