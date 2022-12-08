Evolution of Health Claims in Food & Beverages, 2022 Study - Mapping the Opportunities with Focus on 5 Claims

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of Health Claims in Food & Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Evolution of Health Claims in Food & Beverages global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Consumers are increasingly shifting to online shopping, and they are very interested in nutritional information. As a result, it has become vital for brand owners to position their products in the most effective way on digital platforms. In this regard, health claims have come into prominence, in line with the increasing health focus propelled by the pandemic. This report provides insights into some of the most used health claims in food and beverages, and discusses areas of opportunities.



It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage:

Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients

Health and Wellness by Category

Health and Wellness by Type

Health Wellness by Prime Positioning

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Five Health Claims in Focus

Mapping the Opportunities

Conclusion

Appendix

