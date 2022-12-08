Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry Landscape Report 2022-2027: Collaborations for Advance Therapeutics, Market Consolidation, & Increasing R&D Spend and Shift to Modern Therapeutics and Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: Global Competitive Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical drugs market and its competitive landscape through 2021.

Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies and company profiles are discussed in detail. The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, and it features market share analysis and rankings in the market. It includes a regulatory landscape analysis that focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan.

With long life expectancy and emerging economies increasing their expenditure on healthcare, there is an increased demand for technologically superior pharmaceutical drugs. More stringent regulations, specifically in the mature markets of the U.S. and Europe, compel pharmaceutical manufacturers to launch sophisticated drugs that incorporate new materials, focus on in-depth indications and generate additional new data.

This report discusses the pharmaceutical industry and its competitive landscape in terms of major player market ranking and top pharmaceutical drugs. Company profiles of the top fifty pharmaceutical companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharma manufacturers, including Abbott, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Zydus Cadila

Report Includes

A brief general overview of the global pharmaceutical drugs industry competitive landscape

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2016 to 2021, estimates for 2022, market forecasts for 2022-2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Assessment of major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, with emphasis on recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry

Highlights of the current and future market potential of pharmaceutical industry along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and clinical trails

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic factors on global pharmaceutical drugs marketplace

Market assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the global pharmaceutical drugs market, along with its implications on demand and supply, price impact and various government strategic decisions

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Study Goals and Objectives:

Defining and discussing the competitive landscape of the global pharmaceutical drugs market in 2021.

Competitive ranking of the top fifty pharmaceutical companies in the market

Profiling major players and analyzing market share, core competencies and strategies in the pharmaceutical drugs market.

Tracking alliances, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and R&D in the global pharmaceutical drugs market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Primary Data and Information Gathering

1.4.2 Secondary Data and Information Gathering

1.5 Market Revenue Forecasts

1.6 Analyst's Credentials

1.7 Custom Research

1.8 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

2.1 Background and Definitions: Pharmaceutical Drugs

2.2 Uses of Various Drugs

2.3 Background: Innovation in the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4 Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process

2.5 the Pharmaceutical Industry

2.6 the Cost of Pharmaceutical Drug Innovation

2.7 Current Trends in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

2.7.1 Digital Transformation and Technological Developments

2.7.2 Increasing R&D Spend and Shift Toward Modern Therapeutics and Technologies

2.7.3 Collaborations for Advanced Therapeutics

2.7.4 Market Consolidation for Strategic Growth and to Retain Market Leadership

2.8 Notable Trends

2.8.1 Income Growth in Developing Markets

2.8.2 Changing Structure of the Pharma and Healthcare Industry

2.8.3 Lifestyle Medicine

2.8.4 Patient-Centric Programs

2.8.5 Prevalence of Self-Care

2.8.6 Burden on Public Health System

2.9 Importance of Innovation

2.10 Challenges Facing the Sector

2.10.1 Public Health Systems

2.10.2 Balancing Patient Needs and Financial Sustainability

2.10.3 Competitiveness and Innovation

2.11 Market Dynamics

2.11.1 Drivers

2.11.2 Restraints

2.12 Opportunities

2.13 Strategies

2.14 Distribution Network

2.14.1 Asia-Pacific

2.14.2 U.S.

2.14.3 Europe

2.14.4 India

2.14.5 China

2.14.6 Japan

2.14.7 South Korea

2.15 Recommendations

Chapter 3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Pharmaceutical Drug Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Covid-19 Crisis

3.3 Impact on Market

3.4 Current Outlook

3.4.1 Implications on Cancer Diagnosis

3.4.2 Implications on Cancer Treatment

3.4.3 Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market

3.5 Implications on Cancer Treatment

3.5.1 Key Impacts of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure: Pharmaceutical Drug Market

4.1 Regulatory Background

4.2 Regulatory Systems for Biopharmaceuticals by Region

4.2.1 U.S.

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Japan

4.3 Regulatory Systems for Pharmaceuticals by Region

4.3.1 U.S.

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 Brazil

4.4 Regulations for Vaccines

4.4.1 Current Regulatory Issues for Vaccines

4.4.2 Moderna Vaccine Regulation in the U.K.

4.5 Key Regulatory Updates, 2020

4.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.2 Medical Devices

4.6 Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)

4.7 Good Manufacturing Compliance (Gmp) Compliance

4.8 Establishment Registration

4.9 Drug Registration and Listing

4.10 Local Agent Requirements

4.10.1 Responsibilities of the U.S. Agent

Chapter 5 Pricing and Reimbursement: Pharmaceuticals and Biologics

5.1 Pricing and Reimbursement Background

5.2 Pricing and Reimbursement of Pharmaceuticals and Biologics by Region

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Japan

5.3 Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges for Pharmaceuticals

5.3.1 Patented Medicines Price

5.3.2 Prices of Older Drugs

5.4 Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Region

5.4.1 U.S.

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Japan

5.5 Other Parts of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Drugs Industry: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Strategies of Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers

6.2.1 Distribution Network

6.2.2 Trends

6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.4 Recommendations

6.3 Key Developments of the Major Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufacturers

6.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions in Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

6.3.2 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Expansions, Divestments and Investments, Pharmaceuticals Market

6.3.4 New Product Launches and Approvals

6.4 Long-Term Outlook

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Csl Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International plc

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Grifols S.A.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Incyte

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite S.R.L.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Moderna Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche)

Sanofi

Servier Laboratories

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (Sinopharm)

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ucb S.A.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Cadila

List of Tables

Table 1: Top 20 Pharmaceutical Companies, R&D Expenditures, 2021

Table 2: Trends in Per Capita Real Gross Domestic Product Growth, by Region, 2016-2019

Table 3: Countries/Region that Authorized Moderna's Vaccine for COVID-19

Table 4: Standard Vaccine Pricing Process in the U.S.

Table 5: COVID-19 Vaccine Price Range in the U.S., by Federal Government Purchase

Table 6: Global Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturers Market Share, 2021

Table 7: Global Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturers Key Financials 2021

Table 8: Global Pharmaceutical Drug Manufacturers R&D Expenditure and % of R&D in Revenue, by Company, 2021

Table 9: Top 50 Best-Selling Pharmaceuticals, 2021

Table 10: Global Market for Pharmaceutical Drugs, 2016-2020

Table 11: Global Market for Pharmaceutical Drugs, Through 2027

Table 12: Global Market for Pharmaceutical Drugs, by Region, 2016-2020

Table 13: Global Market for Pharmaceutical Drugs, by Region, Through 2027

Table 14: Certification, Reorganization, R&D Facilities and Services and Solutions in the Pharmaceuticals Market

Table 15: Abbott: Financials, 2016-2021

Table 16: Abbott: Product Portfolio, by Business Segment 2021

Table 17: Abbott: Recent Developments, 2015-2020

Table 18: AbbVie: Oncology Pharmaceutical Product Portfolio

Table 19: AbbVie: Oncology Pharmaceutical Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 20: AbbVie Inc.: Marketed Products

Table 21: AbbVie Inc.: Business Segment

Table 22: AbbVie Inc.: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 23: AbbVie Inc.: Key Developments

Table 24: Alexion: Financial Performance, 2020

Table 25: Alexion: Key Developments

Table 26: Amgen: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 27: Amgen: Financials, 2014-2021

Table 28: Amgen: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 29: Amgen: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 30: Amgen: Key Developments

Table 31: Astellas: Key Financials 2021

Table 32: Astellas: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 33: Astellas: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 34: Astellas: Key Developments

Table 35: AstraZeneca: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 36: AstraZeneca: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 37: AstraZeneca: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 38: Aurobindo Pharma: Financial Performance, 2021

Table 39: Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Product Portfolio of Dermatology Devices

Table 40: Bayer AG: Marketed Products

Table 41: Bayer AG: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 42: Bayer AG: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 43: Bayer AG: Key Financials, 2021

Table 44: Biogen: Key Financials, 2021

Table 45: Bristol-Myers Squibb: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 46: Bristol-Myers Squibb: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 47: Bristol-Myers Squibb: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 48: CSL Ltd. (Seqirus): Vaccines Offered

Table 49: CSL Ltd. (Seqirus): Recent Developments

Table 50: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.: Net Revenue 2021

Table 51: Dr. Reddy's: Key Financials 2021

Table 52: Eisai: Key Financials, 2021

Table 53: Eli Lilly and Co.: Business Segments

Table 54: Eli Lilly and Co.: Marketed Osteoporosis Products

Table 55: Eli Lilly and Co.: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 56: Eli Lilly and Co.: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 57: Eli Lilly and Co.: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 58: Endo International: Key Financials, 2021

Table 59: Gilead Sciences Inc.: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 60: Gilead Sciences Inc.: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 61: Gilead Sciences: Key Financials, 2021

Table 62: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Product Segment

Table 63: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Key Financials, 2021

Table 64: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Vaccines Offered

Table 65: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Flu Vaccines Sales

Table 66: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Recent Developments

Table 67: Grifols SA: Product Portfolio

Table 68: Lundbeck: Key Financials, 2021

Table 69: Incyte: Key Financials, 2021

Table 70: Ipsen: Key Financials, 2021

Table 71: Johnson & Johnson: Business Segments

Table 72: Johnson & Johnson: Financials, 2021

Table 73: Johnson & Johnson: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 74: Johnson & Johnson: Product Description

Table 75: Johnson & Johnson: Recent Developments and Strategies

Table 76: Mallinckrodt: Key Financials, 2021

Table 77: Menarini Group: Key Financials, 2021

Table 78: Merck & Co. Inc.: Business Segment

Table 79: Merck & Co. Inc.: Financial Performance, 2018-2021

Table 80: Merck KGaA: Key Financials, 2021

Table 81: Moderna: Key Financials, 2021

Table 82: Novartis: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 83: Novartis: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 84: Novartis: Key Financials, 2021

Table 85: Novartis Key Developments

Table 86: Novo Nordisk: Product Portfolio

Table 87: Novo Nordisk: Key Financials, 2021

Table 88: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Key Financials, 2021

Table 89: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Key Developments

Table 90: Pfizer: Product Segments

Table 91: Pfizer: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 92: Pfizer: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 93: Pfizer: Women's Health-Marketed Products by Indication

Table 94: Pfizer: Key Financials, 2021

Table 95: Regeneron: Key Financials, 2021

Table 96: Roche: Business Segment

Table 97: Roche: Financials, 2021

Table 98: Roche: Financial Performance, 2018-2020

Table 99: Roche: Revenues, by Segment, 2016-2018

Table 100: Roche: Revenues, by Diagnostic Segment, 2016-2018

Table 101: Roche: Product Portfolio

Table 102: Roche: Diagnostics Patient Monitoring Product Portfolio

Table 103: Roche: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 104: Roche: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 105: Roche: Key Developments

Table 106: Sanofi: Business Segment

Table 107: Sanofi: Financial Performance, 2021

Table 108: Sanofi: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 109: Sanofi: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2018-2020

Table 110: Servier: Key Financials, 2021

Table 111: Shionogi: Key Financials, 2021

Table 112: Sinopharm: Key Financials, 2021

Table 113: Stada Arzneimittel: Key Financials, 2021

Table 114: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma: Key Financials, 2021

Table 115: Sun Pharmaceutical: Key Financials, 2021

Table 116: Takeda: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

Table 117: Takeda: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Revenue, 2019-2021

Table 118: Takeda: Key Financials, 2021

Table 119: Teva: Key Financials 2021

Table 120: UCB: Key Financials, 2021

Table 121: Vertex: Key Financials, 2021

Table 122: Vertex: Recent Developments

Table 123: Viatris: Top Product Portfolio

Table 124: Viatris: Key Financials, 2021

Table 125: Viatris: Key Developments

List of Figures

Figure 1: Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process

Figure 2: Trends in Per Capita Real Gross Domestic Product Growth, by Region, 2016-2019

Figure 3: Global Age 60+ Population, by Region, 2015-2050

Figure 4: Global Projected Growth Rate, Diabetes and Impaired Glucose Tolerance in Patients Aged, 20-79 Years, 2010 and 2030

Figure 5: Global Company Market Shares of Pharmaceutical Drugs, 2021

Figure 6: Abbott: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 7: Abbott: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 8: Abbott: R&D Expenditure, 2015-2021

Figure 9: AbbVie: Hematologic Oncology Annual Revenue, 2018-2021

Figure 10: AbbVie Inc.: Net Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 11: AbbVie Inc.: Net Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 12: AbbVie Inc.: Revenue Share, by Country, 2021

Figure 13: Alexion: Net Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2020

Figure 14: Alexion: Net Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2020

Figure 15: Amgen: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 16: Amgen: Sales Share, by Product, 2021

Figure 17: Amgen: Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 18: Astellas: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 19: AstraZeneca: Sales Share, by Segment, 2021

Figure 20: AstraZeneca: Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 21: AstraZeneca: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Segment Annual Revenue, 2018-2021

Figure 22: Aurobindo Pharma: Net Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 23: Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Annual Revenue, 2017-2021

Figure 24: Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Revenue Share, by Segment, 2021

Figure 25: Bayer AG: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 26: Bayer AG: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 27: Bayer AG: Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 28: Bayer AG: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 29: Biogen: Sales Share, by Product, 2021

Figure 30: Biogen: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 31: Boehringer Ingelheim: Annual Revenue, 2021

Figure 32: Boehringer Ingelheim: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 33: Boehringer Ingelheim: Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 34: Bristol Myers Squibb: Sales Share, by Product, 2021

Figure 35: Bristol-Myers Squibb: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 36: Bristol-Myers Squibb: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 37: CSL Ltd. (Seqirus): Net Revenue, 2017-2021

Figure 38: CSL Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 39: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2018

Figure 40: Dr. Reddy's: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 41: Eli Lilly and Co.: Total Sales Share, by Product Segment, 2020

Figure 42: Eli Lilly and Co.: Revenue Share, by Product, 2020

Figure 43: Eli Lilly and Co.: Oncology Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 44: Eli Lilly and Co.: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2020

Figure 45: Endo International: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 46: Endo International: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 47: Gilead Sciences Inc.: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 48: Gilead Sciences: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 49: Gilead Sciences: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 50: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Net Revenue, 2016-2021

Figure 51: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 52: GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 53: Grifols SA: Annual Revenue, 2018-2021

Figure 54: Grifols SA: Revenue Share, by Segment, 2021

Figure 55: Grifols SA: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 56: Lundbeck: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 57: Lundbeck: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 58: Incyte: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 59: Johnson & Johnson: Financials, 2017-2021

Figure 60: Johnson & Johnson: Total Sales Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 61: Johnson & Johnson: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 62: Mallinckrodt: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 63: Mallinckrodt: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 64: Menarini Group: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 65: Menarini Group: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 66: Merck & Co. Inc.: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 67: Merck & Co. Inc.: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 68: Merck KGaA: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 69: Merck KGaA: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 70: Novartis: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Segment Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 71: Novartis: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 72: Novartis: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 73: Novo Nordisk: Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 74: Novo Nordisk: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 75: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Annual Revenue, 2018-2021

Figure 76: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Revenue Share, by Segment, 2020

Figure 77: Pfizer: Oncology Segment Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 78: Pfizer: Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 79: Pfizer: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 80: Regeneron: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 81: Roche: Revenue Share, by Segment, 2021

Figure 82: Roche: Total Sales Share, by Product Segment, 2020

Figure 83: Roche: Oncology Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 84: Sanofi: Net Sales Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 85: Sanofi: Net Sales Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 86: Sanofi: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 87: Servier: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 88: Servier: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 89: Stada Arzneimittel: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 90: Stada Arzneimittel: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 91: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 92: Sun Pharmaceutical: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 93: Sun Pharmaceutical: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 94: Takeda: Oncology Pharmaceuticals Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 95: Takeda: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 96: Takeda Pharmaceutical: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 97: Teva: Annual Revenue, 2018-2020

Figure 98: Teva: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 99: Teva: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 100: UCB: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 101: UCB: Total Revenue Share, by Region, 2021

Figure 102: Vertex: Revenue Share, by Business Segment, 2021

Figure 103: Vertex: Total Revenue Share, by Region/Country, 2021

Figure 104: Viatris: Annual Revenue, 2018-2021

Figure 105: Viatris: Revenue Share, by Product Category, 2021





