Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Markets, 2019-2021 & 2022-2027: Increasing Obesity & Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures Leading to Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for kidney stone retrieval devices, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding kidney stone retrieval devices.

There are four distinct kinds of stones: calcium, uric corrosive, struvite, and cystine. Calcium stones: Form when the kidneys hold an abundance of calcium that the muscles and bones don't utilize, as opposed to flushing it out of the body. The calcium components cluster together to shape crystals, for example, calcium oxalate, which cluster together to make a stone.



Uric corrosive stones: Result from an absence of water in the body. Urine contains uric corrosive. At the point when there isn't sufficient water to weaken the uric corrosive, the urine becomes more acidic. Struvite stones: Can develop after a UTI. They are comprised of magnesium and smelling salts. Cystine stones create when cystine, a substance present in the muscles, develops in urine. These are uncommon.



The American Urological Association says that individuals who are vulnerable to kidney stones ought to consume sufficient liquid to deliver 2.5 liters (l), or around 85 ounces (oz), of urine every day. Overall, this implies consuming nearly 3 l, or around 100 oz, of liquid daily.

An in-depth analysis of the global kidney stone retrieval devices market includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of product, treatment, stone type, and end user. It describes the different types of kidney stone retrieval devices and their current and historical market revenues.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Comp., Olympus Corp. and Coloplast A/S

This report also categorizes the global kidney stone retrieval devices market based on the region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Report Includes

A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for kidney stone retrieval devices within the MedTech industry

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for kidney stone retrieval devices industry, growth driving factors and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global kidney stone retrieval devices market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product/device type, treatment, type of stone, and geographic region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Holistic review of the COVID-19 effects on the market for kidney stone retrieval devices

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Methodology and Information Sources

1.5 Geographic Breakdown

1.6 Analyst's Credentials

1.7 Custom Research

1.8 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Kidney Stone Overview

3.2 Causes

3.3 Types

3.4 Risk Factors

3.5 Diagnosis

3.6 Treatment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

4.1 Regulatory Framework

4.1.1 the U.S.

4.1.2 European Union (Eu)

4.1.3 Japan

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Product

5.1 Global Market for Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices, by Product

5.1.1 Ureteroscopes

5.1.2 Lithotripters

5.1.3 Stone Removal Basket

5.1.4 Urinary Stent

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Treatment

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

6.1.2 Intracorporeal Lithotripsy

6.1.3 Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Stone Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Calcium Stones

7.1.2 Struvite Stones

7.1.3 Uric Acid Stones

7.1.4 Cystine Stones

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-users

8.2.1 Hospitals

8.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.3 Specialty Clinics

Chapter 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers

9.1.1 High Healthcare Spending and Economic Growth

9.1.2 Increasing Obesity

9.1.3 Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures

9.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

9.2 Market Challenges

9.2.1 Lack of Kidney Professionals

9.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 10 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices

10.2.1 Delay in Surgeries

10.2.2 Trade Restrictions and Supply Disruptions

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Industry Scenario

11.3 Market Opportunities

11.3.1 Emerging Markets: a Ray of Hope for Struggling Manufacturers

11.4 Key Developments

11.5 Product Launches

11.6 Global Company Ranking

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical

Coloplast A/S

Dornier Medtech GmbH

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Storz Medical AG

Stryker Corp.

