Global Commercial Airline Revenue Management Competitive Benchmark Report 2022: Top 10 Players Accounted for 29.9% of the $773.9 Market in 2021, which is Forecasted to Reach $1 Billion in 2032

The global commercial airline revenue management market is mature, registering about $773.9 million in 2021. The report expects the market to reach $1 billion in 2032, moving at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%.

The 10 competitors benchmarked report serve nearly 29.9% of the market. The firms comprise 3 groups: leaders in the global airline information technology (IT) market with extensive portfolios that extend into adjacent areas; smaller firms with niche and focused solution portfolios; and start-ups that are leveraging next-generation technologies to enhance their capabilities.

As airlines are adopting digitalization across all operational areas, vendors are upgrading their revenue management solutions by adding next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics to deliver optimal revenues for airlines. The growth in passenger traffic leading to more routes, the potential increase in aircraft deliveries, and the development of new carriers globally are factors set to drive the commercial airline revenue management market.

While the COVID-19 pandemic nearly halted the global aviation industry, high jet fuel prices and the Russo-Ukrainian War have exacerbated global aviation uncertainties. A drawn-out war will only worsen the outlook. The report expects domestic and international air travel to recover fully and reach 2019 passenger traffic levels in 2024 if no new, large-scale infections lead to lockdowns and a halt in economic activities.

Airline schedules and pricing forecasts are vital for carriers to maximize revenues. The accuracy of these models depends on historical data from many internal and external systems. However, historical data became redundant post-pandemic when the demand-and-supply situation changed completely. The redundancy of historical data led airlines and solution vendors to forecast demand scenarios based on alternate data.

