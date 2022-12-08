GIMME Beauty Sees Major Growth in 2022, Now Carried in Over 15,000 Retail Locations Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, the innovative hair solutions company disrupting the beauty industry, announces a successful year marked by significant growth through 2022. According to market research company IRI, GIMME is up 80.2% year-over-year (YOY) and currently carried in 15,000 retail locations across the U.S.

Nielsen marketing research data also revealed that GIMME's product line ranks among the fastest-growth items in the industry, and by January 2023, GIMME is expected to surpass 20,000 locations nationwide. Since its launch in 2006, GIMME has grown into a national brand, with retail partners like ULTA, Dillards, Target, CVS and Walgreens set to carry GIMME products in 2023.

"It's been a great year for GIMME, and we're optimistic about what the future holds," said Jeff Durham, CEO of GIMME Beauty. "We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2023. We're grateful to our retail partners for trusting our team as thought leaders. The increase in distribution makes the brand more accessible to more of our growing fans."

GIMME Beauty's accessories are some of the strongest-selling accessories at ULTA, and as such, GIMME has been recognized among ULTA's top-performing accessories brands in 2022.

A Global Hair Tie Market Research Report for 2022 by Market Research Guru takes a deep look into the Hair Tie market, its major players, trends and growth drivers, and provides a forecast of the industry through 2029; the report identifies GIMME as a key player in the market.

GIMME aims to close out 2022 strong with new products slated for December: the GIMME Twist™ shower hair towel, available in blue and gray, and the GIMME Vented Styling and Detangling Brush. GIMME Twist™ dries hair with zero heat damage, and its microfiber material creates a frizz-free style for any hair type while preventing breakage. The towel is fitted with two buttons, allowing for a custom fit for all hair types, lengths and thicknesses. The vented brush is the next in the series of GIMME's premium brushes.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 16,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment