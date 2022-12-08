Metal Exchange Corporation Names New CEO

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Exchange Corporation, an industry leader in non-ferrous metal trading and manufacturing, announced today that Matt Rohm, current President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metal Exchange Corporation effective Jan. 1, 2023. At that time, current CEO Rick Merluzzi will assume the title of Executive Vice Chairman, serving as an advisor to Executive Chairman Mike Lefton on key strategic initiatives for the organization, through the end of 2023.

In his new role, Rohm will be responsible for total business performance, with strategic oversight of all divisions and operating companies, spanning the full breadth of the Metal Exchange portfolio and all Corporate Services departments.

Lefton said, "We are excited to announce Matt Rohm as Rick's successor. He is a veteran executive with a proven track record of effective and strategic leadership resulting from his immense experience, and we expect a seamless transition. We are confident that Matt will continue to advance Metal Exchange's position as an industry leader."

Prior to being named President and COO earlier this year, Rohm joined the Metal Exchange family as Chief Financial Officer in 2016. He previously accrued over 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience having served in positions with The Boeing Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Energizer and SunEdison. Additionally, Rohm holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Bradley University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis' Olin School of Business.

Rohm has said, "It is an honor to be asked to lead a world-class, sustainable corporation. Metal Exchange is well-positioned for continued growth, and I am proud to serve our customers, suppliers, and team members as we work together to impact our world."

Lefton went on to say, "On behalf of Metal Exchange's board of directors, I'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rick for his more than 17 years of service, which included executive leadership roles at both Pennex Aluminum Co. and Metal Exchange. During his tenure, Rick has led numerous successful growth initiatives including multiple acquisitions and facility expansions. Most importantly, he has made these achievements while reinforcing our values-driven culture and earning the admiration and respect of our employees, customers, and partners."

Merluzzi added, "I am honored to have led Metal Exchange as its CEO and am grateful for the many opportunities and experiences I've had throughout my career. I am exceedingly proud of our employees and their unwavering commitment to both our values and our customers. Given the strength of our people, and their dedication to our culture and purpose, I believe Metal Exchange is well-positioned to grow and thrive for years to come."

