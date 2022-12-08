Dr. Amy Dufrane Named to Institute for Credentialing Excellence’s Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today shared that its CEO, Dr. Amy Dufrane, was recently named to the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (I.C.E.) Board of Directors.



I.C.E. is both a professional membership association that provides education, networking and other resources for organizations and individuals who work in and serve the credentialing industry, as well as a leading developer of standards for certification, test development and delivery, assessment-based certificate programs and other information relevant to the credentialing community. As part of the I.C.E. board, Dr. Dufrane will uphold the organization’s mission, vision and strategic objectives throughout her term.

Denise Roosendaal, FASAE, CAE, Executive Director of I.C.E., commented, “Having had the opportunity to partner with Amy on a number of projects over the years, I know first-hand how knowledgeable, dedicated and passionate she is when it comes to standards and credentialing. We are delighted to have her on board.”

In addition to her work with I.C.E., Dr. Dufrane was recently named a 2022 Inspiring Leader by Inspiring Workplaces™. The Inspiring Leaders program recognizes those who step up to help individuals, teams and organizations navigate personal and professional challenges and contribute to their businesses, communities and the world around them.

Dr. Dufrane shared, “I have long admired the work that I.C.E. does and am excited to have the opportunity to take a more active role in the organization. Combine that with this recognition from Inspiring Workplaces, and these are two huge honors to cap off a very busy, very rewarding year.”



About HRCI®