Porsche Brooklyn opens in the heart of the city

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Brooklyn and you will find a vibrant community of creators, visionaries and innovators. In that same spirit, Porsche Brooklyn was born as a new concept for retail, bringing a dealership into the heart of a mixed-use urban neighborhood. The Porsche Urban Store format is a street-level gallery with timeless styling where today’s customers and new friends can walk in to experience the modern luxury brand. A grand opening on December 7 with musicians, local food and more than 200 guests was the official kick-off for the latest Porsche dealership in the US.

“Look no further than Porsche Brooklyn to see how we together with our dealers are developing new approaches to the future of automotive retail,” says Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). “The needs of people who live in the city are different than those who might live in the suburbs. Brian Miller and his team have done an excellent job creating an experience that puts customers first.”

The 10,000-square-foot customer showroom and service reception area is located on the ground floor of a renovated century-old, eight-story building in Industry City, a recently revitalized neighborhood of restaurants, apartments and retail stores. The building also houses the Brooklyn Nets Training Center.

“We are excited to call the neighborhood our new home and to contribute to its revitalization,” says Brian Miller, President of Manhattan Motorcars. “Porsche Brooklyn puts us right in the middle of a vibrant, creative and fast-developing borough.”

Porsche Brooklyn’s architectural style is inspired by Porsche brand design. From the sidewalk, though giant glass windows, visitors can see the latest models of Porsche vehicles from the iconic 911 to the all-electric Taycan. The moment they walk inside, visitors are made to feel at home. The warm, open and flexible design allows for everything from relaxing, intimate conversations to community events at the store. There is also a Fitting Lounge where new owners can customize their new dream vehicle, while enjoying coffee and a pastry from the Porscheplatz. There is also a Porsche Lifestyle Store and a dedicated New Car Delivery area.

Along with the showroom and service reception area, there is a separate 16,000-square-foot service and parts center a block away for a total dealership area of 26,000 square feet.

In alignment with Porsche’s ambition to be net carbon neutral in 2030, Porsche Brooklyn is aiming to achieve LEED certification for sustainable interior design.

Porsche Brooklyn

3906 2nd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11232

Phone: 917-947-9689

www.porschebrooklyn.com

