Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032774/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Action Systems, Inc.
Aireus Inc.
Dinerware, Inc.
EposNow
Harbortouch Payments, LLC.
Ingenico Group.
LimeTray
NCR Corporation
Oracle Corporation
PAX Technology Limited
Posera
Posist
POSsible POS
Revel Systems
Squirrel Systems
Toshiba Corporation
TouchBistro
Upserve, Inc.
Verifone Systems Inc.
