Atmospheric Water Generator Market to Hit $13 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The atmospheric water generator market valuation is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



Growing investments in a wide range of research and development activities will fuel innovations in water production technologies. Regions such as Europe are increasing their preference for AWGs as these systems offer easier and more convenient access to safe drinking water. The continuous expansion of the commercial sector in Europe might also have a positive influence on product demand.

Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) are appliances that act on the principle of dehumidification or condensation, which facilitates the extraction of water from humidity in the air. These machines have immense use in the commercial sector as they can resolve water shortage issues in restaurants and theaters. AWGs also consist of several filters, such as UV sterilization lights, carbon filters, and reverse osmosis which help in water purification, further propelling their deployment in industrial applications.

Growing need for feasible water generation solutions will proliferate development of wet desiccation method

Global AWG market revenue from wet desiccation products is set to cross USD 250 million by 2032. Customers are increasingly opting for feasible water generation appliances to fulfill their daily water needs. They are also becoming aware of the advantages of the wet desiccation method for water generation, thereby bolstering product consumption. Technological innovations with respect to different types of soaking agents in wet desiccation devices are also expected to drive market progress.





Demand for constant water supply will accelerate commercial AWG market growth

The commercial applications is anticipated exceed USD 2 billion by 2032. There is a considerable rise in the demand for AWGs from commercial properties and military applications. These products are installed in malls, offices, hotels, and military camps to ensure that there is constant availability of drinkable water. Many companies are partnering with other firms to bring novel technologies such as commercial atmospheric water generators to developing nations.

For instance, in May 2022, Israel-based Watergen declared its strategic joint venture with India’s SMV Jaipuria Group to introduce its patented technology in the country. With the help of this partnership, the organizations were aiming to launch a variety of its AWGs in India to produce safe drinking and mineralized water from the surrounding air. Developments such as these are likely to improve demand for AWG systems in commercial applications worldwide.

Extreme climatic conditions in Europe will increase usage of AWGs

European atmospheric water generator market revenue is predicted to surpass USD 2 billion by 2032. The demand for water generation technologies such as AWGs is gaining significant momentum in several sectors across the European region, including the military & defense, given their ability to offer portable and safe drinking water supply.

Expansion of production capacity to become a key growth strategy for AWG manufacturers

Some of the reputed companies operating in global atmospheric water generator (AWG) industry include Planets Water Corp, Pure Aqua Thailand, AirOWater, SkyH20, Inc, GENAQ, Sun-To-Water Technologies, LLC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Veragon Water Solutions Ltd, and Clean Water Generator Pvt Ltd, among many others. Key strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches will help these organizations in expanding their market presence and broadening their product portfolios.

