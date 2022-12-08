Time-of-Flight Sensor Market is Projected to Reach US$ 12.8 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Time-of-Flight Sensor Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1731/time-of-flight-(ToF)-sensor-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Time-of-Flight Sensor market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing penetration of ToF sensors in the automotive industry as they offer gesture control systems over a variety of functions to drivers and growing adoption of the ToF sensor technology in smartphones for features such as front-facial recognition and rear-facing applications.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Time-of-Flight Sensor Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Device Type (RF-Modulated Light Sources with Phase Detectors, Range-Gated Imagers, and Direct Time-of-Flight Images),

(RF-Modulated Light Sources with Phase Detectors, Range-Gated Imagers, and Direct Time-of-Flight Images), By Resolution Type (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, and VGA),

(QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, and VGA), By Application Type (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LiDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone),

(Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LiDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), By End-Use Industry Type (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense),

(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Gaming & Entertainment, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Time-of-Flight Sensor Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as augmented reality & virtual reality, LiDAR, machine vision, 3D imaging & scanning, and robotics & drone. The 3D Imaging & Scanning Segment is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption due to ease of usage, and its growing application in phones and consumer devices.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, gaming & entertainment, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. The Consumer Electronics Segment is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industry type of the market during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption in smartphones and consumer devices on account of its reliability, durability, and efficiency at a lower cost.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing region in the market over the coming five years owing to the fastest-growing automotive industry, largest consumer electronics, healthcare, and pacing aerospace & defense industry in the region. Industrialization, urbanization, and rising disposable income in the emerging economies will significantly continue to propel the demand for Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors in the region during the forecast period. Organic growth of the automotive industry with increasing penetration of selfless-driving modules and gesture-control systems is also likely to boost the demand for Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Time-of-Flight Sensor Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1731/time-of-flight-(ToF)-sensor-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Panasonic Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Keyence Corporation

PMD Technologies AG

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Melexis N.V.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Time-of-Flight Sensor Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):