Synthetic Aperture Radar Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.77 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Synthetic Aperture Radar Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Synthetic Aperture Radar market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The escalating deployment of space-based radars, driven by their long-range propagation characteristics of radar signals and intricate information processing capability of modern digital electronics to deliver high-resolution imagery are expected.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Area Type (Defense, Commercial),

(Defense, Commercial), By Platform Type (Airborne, Ground),

(Airborne, Ground), By Mode Type (Single Mode, Multimode),

(Single Mode, Multimode), By Frequency Band Type (X Band, C Band, S Band, L Band, VHF/UHF Band, K/Ku/Ka Band, and Others),

(X Band, C Band, S Band, L Band, VHF/UHF Band, K/Ku/Ka Band, and Others), By Component Type (Receiver, Transmitter, and Antenna),

(Receiver, Transmitter, and Antenna), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Insights



Market Trends by Platform Type

The market is segmented as airborne and ground. The Airborne segment is estimated to witness a higher growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of airborne synthetic aperture radars are taking enormous efforts to develop specialized airborne synthetic aperture radars for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), as the use of airborne synthetic aperture radars in UAVs empowers easy data collection of fast-changing terrains, such as snow slopes and active volcanoes.

Market Trends by Mode Type

The market is segmented as single mode and multimode. The Multimode segment led the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Synthetic aperture radars employing multimode are in high demand, owing to their ability to capture images based on various application requirements.

Market Trends by Frequency Band Type

The market is segmented as X band, C band, S band, L band, VHF/UHF band, K/Ku/Ka band, and others. A frequency band is an interval at which a specific radar transmits a signal. These frequency bands are differentiated based on their wavelength, which ranges from 0 GHz to 40 GHz. Radio frequency waves are transmitted through antennas into the space that are, further, reflected from the target.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American region dominated the market, as various leading manufacturers of synthetic aperture radars, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), etc., have their headquarters in North America. The North American region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

ASELSAN A.

BAE Systems plc

Cobham PLC

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Saab AB

