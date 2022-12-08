2022 Competitive Landscape Study on Top 10 Digital Platforms for Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Optimization and Trading that Focuses on Front-of-the-Meter RE and BESS

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Platforms for Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Optimization and Trading, 2022 Front-of-the-Meter Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts global grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching 259.8 GW by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 34.2% from 2021.

This research service includes competitive insights on the top 10 vendors providing digital platforms for optimization and trading of front-of-the-meter RE and BESS as well as the publisher's proprietary benchmarking analysis of each vendor in terms of overall growth, solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends. The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion for having demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, or both.

Flexible generation capacity and storage are key elements of the energy transition and the continued expansion of intermittent renewable energy (RE) because they offer unparalleled flexibility to optimally deliver energy and ancillary services.

As the energy transition advances, power generation portfolios and market rules become more sophisticated, making decision analysis more difficult. Traditional human control for optimizing power generation and market participation becomes ill-equipped to maximize the value of stand-alone storage or hybrid power plants.

Powerful digital solutions encompassing machine-driven forecasting and optimization and trading algorithms are required for more efficient use of energy resources and to optimize the strategic and financial value of battery storage assets, both stand-alone and colocated with renewables.

The publisher estimates that about 20 GW of RE and BESS are being optimized using a combination of artificial intelligence-based software and human expertise. As RE and battery storage markets expand, so will the demand for software platforms to address price and demand volatility, manage risk, and unlock the full value of BESS.

