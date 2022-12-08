Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Airborne Wind Energy, Clean Hydrogen, EV Charging Infrastructure & Lithium Metal Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Energy & Power Systems (EPS) report features information about the use of cost-effective and safer robotic solutions for the inspection and maintenance of wind turbines.
The report covers innovations based on the use of airborne wind energy for reducing the material requirements and footprint of wind power plants.
The report provides the latest innovations in the use of lithium metal and silicon anode-based batteries with high energy density, fast charging, and superior safety for e-mobility applications. The report provides the latest insights on the use of microwave-based hydrogen production from natural gas.
Finally, the report also provides insights into the use of cost-effective hydrogen combustion for heavy-duty vehicles and the use of solar-powered vehicles for communities with limited access to the central grid.
