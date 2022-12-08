FTI Consulting Announces Election of Linda Birta-Mammet as Treasurer

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Linda Birta-Mammet, who has served as the Company’s Assistant Treasurer since December 2021, was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as Treasurer, effective December 1, 2022.



Ms. Birta-Mammet has more than 15 years of experience in the finance and treasury fields. She will lead FTI Consulting’s global Treasury function, including the management of cash, debt, foreign exchange, interest rates and investments, and will report to Chief Financial Officer Ajay Sabherwal.

Before joining FTI Consulting in 2021, Ms. Birta-Mammet served as an Executive Director on the Corporate Treasury Consulting team at J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Banking from 2018 to 2021. Prior experience includes serving as Treasury Expert at ABB in Dubai, where she helped develop and implement the Middle East Treasury Center of Expertise; serving as Senior Financial Markets Advisor at Primetals Technologies in the UK, where she assisted with the establishment of the Treasury function in a newly founded organization; and serving as an in-house treasury consultant for Siemens in the United States and Germany.

Ms. Birta-Mammet is an Affiliate Member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (“ACT”) in the UK and holds an ACT Certificate in International Treasury Management.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Birta-Mammet said, “I am excited for the opportunity to lead FTI Consulting’s global Treasury function. I look forward to leveraging my experience in large and mid-sized corporates and the banking industry to support the growth of our organization and further enhance our capabilities.”

