MetaWorks’ Motoclub Announces New Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas NFT Collector Series

Fairfield, CA., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub.io platform is set to drop the latest NFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Collector Series – the “Prestige Pack”.



This marks the second NFT pack drop in the four-tier Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Collector Series. The “Prestige Pack” includes fully tradable collector NFTs commemorating sales of four specially selected vehicles at Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Las Vegas Auction this past summer.

MetaWorks’ Motoclub team, working in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson, has carefully selected 16 vehicle sales from the incredible 2022 Las Vegas event to bring the newest Barrett-Jackson Collector Series to your digital garage.

The four NFTs featured in the “Prestige Pack” commemorate the sale of the following vehicles:

2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet - Lot #674

1968 Dodge Charger Custom Coupe - Lot #762

1961 Chrysler 300G Convertible - Lot #771

2022 Ford Bronco Custom SUV - Lot #782

Each NFT will contain 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

“These NFT packs are building a tight-knit community of car enthusiasts who are finding new ways to connect,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “Motoclub continues to grow thanks to the consumer response to these digital collectables and our dedicated team.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Las Vegas Collector Series “Prestige Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PT on December 15, 2022.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

