Global Business Process Management Service Providers Competitive Analysis Report 2022

The global business process management (BPM) services market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the influx of global and local IT services, BPM services, consulting services, contact center services, and digital solutions companies.



Growth across the global BPM services market has accelerated competition and forced service providers to differentiate themselves. Service providers must continuously innovate and spend on next-generation technology research and development (R&D) to deliver on end-users' changing expectations and demands.

To be successful, service providers need to specialize in new technologies to create value for their clients and deliver measurable business outcomes. Service providers must showcase their digital technology capabilities, value proposition, and industry-specific use cases that highlight the outcomes achieved for their clients.



In a field of more than 200 global and local industry participants, including more than a dozen smaller companies that either are exploring the market or have recently entered it, the analyst identified 16 companies as the market powerhouses for this analysis:

Accenture

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Cognizant

Concentrix

Conduent

EXL Service Holdings (EXL)

Genpact

HCL Technologies (HCL)

Hexaware

Infosys BPM

Sitel Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tech Mahindra

Teleperformance (TP)

transcosmos

Wipro

