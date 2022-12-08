Global Smart City Innovations Report 2022 with Focus on Copenhagen as a Case Study

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart City Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study primarily focuses on the elements of a successful smart city, the roadmap to develop a self-sustainable smart city, and recommendations that would help make a smart city self-sustainable. A detailed case study of Copenhagen is appended to illustrate various initiatives taken by its government that set apart Copenhagen's smart city efforts from other cities in the world.

With 2.5 billion more people expected to live in cities by 2050, development of smart cities is no more a choice but a necessity. Smart city as a concept is still evolving, with different cities adopting different strategies. While the aim of smart city development is to enhance and enrich the lives of the citizens, from the perspective of a government, there is a strong need for smart cities to be self-sustainable.

The end goal of a smart city is to become self-sustainable not only in an ecofriendly way but also in a way that works toward solving future critical issues with ready solutions, without the challenges of funding and technology availability. A self-sustainable smart city stands out other so-called smart cities by being proactive and not fragmented or reactive. Self-sustainability will help cities become truly smart and resilient.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart City Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Orthogonal View of a Smart City

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Elements of a Successful Smart City

The Road to a Self-sustainable Smart City

Smart City Monetization Models

Smart City Monetization Models - Data Monetization

Smart City Monetization Models - IH

Monetization Model Analysis

Role of Community Engagement

Community Engagement Concept

Community Engagement Strategy

Outcome of a Successful Community Engagement Strategy

Recommendations for Self-sustainable Smart City Development

Recommendations for Self-sustainable Smart City Development - Step 1: Understand the City

Recommendations for Self-sustainable Smart City Development - Step 2: Identify Challenges and Objectives

Recommendations for Self-sustainable Smart City Development - Step 3: Set Incentives

Recommendations for Self-sustainable Smart City Development - Step 4: Execution Support

3 Case Study - Copenhagen

Characteristics of Copenhagen

Copenhagen's Smart City Vision

The Core of Copenhagen Smart City Development

Copenhagen's Smart City Overview

Overview of CDE

CDE - Business Model

Challenges and Lessons from CDE

The Start of RDH

Differences Between CDE and RDH

Other Copenhagen Smart City Projects - Copenhagen Connecting Initiative

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT-enabled Smart Buildings

Growth Opportunity 2: Advanced Building Mobility Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Circular Economy and Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 4: New Business Models

