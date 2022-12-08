European Energy A/S: Notice to convene extraordinary general meeting of European Energy A/S

Company announcement 15/2022 (08.12.2022)





The board of directors of the Company hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of Europea Energy A/S, to be held on:

Friday 23 December 2022 at 09:00 CET via Microsoft Teams

The general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without any possibility for a physical attendance.

The notice of the extraordinary general meeting, including Exhibit 1 - management positions, and proxy are attached.





For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, as amended).

Attachments