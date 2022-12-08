Latin American Commercial Vehicle (CV) Market Report 2022-2026 & 2030: Low Entry Barriers for New Participants in the eLCV Space & Growing Demand for Last-mile Delivery to Drive Light Truck Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Commercial Vehicle (CV) Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall commercial vehicle (CV) units in Latin America (LATAM) are expected to reach 1.5 million units by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2021 and 2030.

Infrastructure investment, mining development and exports, multimodal transportation projects, and agro-based farm equipment manufacturing will drive industry growth in the coming decade.

eCommerce growth will drive demand for the intercity transportation of various goods and urban distribution trucks. As the COVID-19 pandemic declined, global commodities markets recovered; demand outpaced supply and resulted in higher prices and exports in the region. These factors are expected to be the major drivers for commercial truck demand in the short and long terms.

Brazil and Mexico contribute 68% of LATAM's CV units; pickups dominate both countries and account for 69% of the region's LCV sales. Most countries in LATAM focus on renewable energy sources for the energy transition from fossil fuels; the electromobility strategy will also drive the growth of alternate powertrain vehicles. Companies are likely to leverage government support for electromobility to create common platforms for vehicles across different regions and quickly scale up operations to achieve maximum profitability.

European OEMs dominate the market and account for three-fifths of all CV sales in the region. Daimler, Traton, and Volvo, the top 3 sellers, account for two-thirds of the market share. Many Chinese OEMs, including Foton, SAIC, JAC, Changan, and Dongfeng, have established their presence in LATAM and are expected to compete aggressively against European OEMs in the coming years.

Higher infrastructure spending and mining development and trade activities in the region are likely to be the major drivers for heavy-duty truck demand. The growing ecosystem of truck OEMs, bodybuilders, and fleets that will cater to this rising demand will have a positive impact on allied sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Vehicles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Main Forecast Criteria

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

Unit Sales by CV Segment and Region

Percent Unit Sales by CV Segment and Region

M&HD Truck OEM Sales Performance

LCV OEM Sales Performance

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain Split: LCVs

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain Split: M&HD Trucks

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Brazil

Growth Metrics

Key Regional Trends, 2021

Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

Forecast Analysis

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Market Share by CV Segment

Percent Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

Emission Standards and xEV Incentives and Subsidies

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mexico

Growth Metrics

Key Regional Trends, 2021

Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

Forecast Analysis

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Market Share by CV Segment

Percent Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

Emission Standards and xEV Incentives and Subsidies

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Argentina

Growth Metrics

Key Regional Trends, 2021

Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

Forecast Analysis

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Market Share by CV Segment

Percent Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

Emission Standards and xEV Incentives and Subsidies

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Peru

Growth Metrics

Key Regional Trends, 2021

Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

Forecast Analysis

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Market Share by CV Segment

Percent Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

Emission Standards and xEV Incentives and Subsidies

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chile

Growth Metrics

Key Regional Trends, 2021

Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

Forecast Analysis

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Market Share by CV Segment

Percent Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

Emission Standards and xEV Incentives and Subsidies

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Colombia

Growth Metrics

Key Regional Trends, 2021

Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

Forecast Analysis

Percent Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Market Share by CV Segment

Percent Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

Emission Standards and xEV Incentives and Subsidies

9. Total Cost of Ownership

TCO Analysis, LATAM: Assumptions

TCO Analysis, LATAM: Low Mileage

TCO Analysis, LATAM: Medium Mileage

TCO Analysis, LATAM: High Mileage

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Demand for Last-mile Delivery to Drive Light-duty Truck Growth

Growth Opportunity 2 - Low Entry Barriers for New Participants in the eLCV Space

Growth Opportunity 3 - Ensuring Long-term Market Sustainability

11. Next Steps

