Middle East Aviation Industry Report 2022: Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2026 - Total Airport Management Concept with Improved Operational Efficiency and Increased Revenue Potential

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Aviation Industry in the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis of the Middle Eastern aviation industry covers the passenger volumes of airports and annual revenues for airlines and MROs. The study period is 2018-2026 with forecast spanning 2022-2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the global aviation industry, with airlines and airports bearing the brunt of the downturn. Limited domestic travel and heavy reliance on international air traffic have had a greater impact on Middle Eastern airlines' and airports' business operations than their global counterparts.
Airlines operating in the Middle East are heavily dependent on international traffic flow. This, coupled with the absence of a domestic market in nearly every regional country, means that the region's airlines are solely dependent on the rate of international traffic recovery.
Specifically, the region's full service global connectors are affected by the uncertainty of when business demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels, in terms of volume and yield. Low-cost airlines in the region, as with their global counterparts, have been faster at adapting to the new market realities, in large part because of their more competitive business models and point-to-point networks.
The region's airports have also been challenged by border closures and market accessibility. Furthermore, the airports that serve as a hub or as focus cities for regional airlines have seen great decline in passenger volumes. While the Middle East has been successful in both curbing and battling the COVID-19 pandemic, airport recovery is closely tied to regional airline recovery.
Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) spending in the Middle East has also seen a significant decline, due to a reduction in demand for maintenance. MRO segment recovery will relate directly to the return of the region's airlines to previous flight volumes and fleet sizes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle Eastern Aviation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Middle Eastern Aviation
- General Observations on Passenger Traffic Recovery
- Number of Commercial Flights-A Global Perspective
- Airline Demand and Profitability-Middle East vs. Global
- Airlines' Active Fleets by Country, Middle East-Pre-Pandemic vs. Now
- Airlines' Active Fleets by Business Model-Pre-Pandemic vs. Now
- In-scope Middle East Airlines-Annual Passengers
- In-scope Middle East Airports-Annual Passengers
- In-scope Middle East MROs
- Impact on Leading Airlines in the Middle East
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Middle Eastern Aviation Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Middle Eastern Aviation Ecosystem
- Key Growth Metrics for Airlines
- Growth Drivers for Airlines
- Growth Restraints for Airlines
Revenue Forecast Analysis for Airlines
- Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast for Airlines
- Scenario 2: Baseline Forecast for Airlines
- Scenario 3: Aspirational Forecast for Airlines
- Conservative, Baseline, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airlines
- Conservative, Standard, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airlines
- Competitive Environment for Airlines
- Key Growth Metrics for Airports
- Growth Drivers for Airports
- Growth Restraints for Airports
Forecast Assumptions for Airports
- Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast for Airports
- Scenario 2: Baseline Forecast for Airports
- Scenario 3: Aspirational Forecast for Airports
- Conservative, Standard, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airports
- Competitive Environment for Airports
- Revenue Share for Airports
Key Growth Metrics for MROs
- Growth Drivers for MROs
- Growth Restraints for MROs
- Revenue Forecast Assumptions for MROs
- Revenue Forecast for MRO Spending
- Competitive Environment for MROs
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Big Data Analytics for Optimized Operations and Enhanced Revenue
- Growth Opportunity 2: Total Airport Management Concept with Improved Operational Efficiency and Increased Revenue Potential
- Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) in MRO Sector to Reduce Delays in Sourcing Critical Parts
5. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlbx65