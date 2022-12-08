Transformation and Technology Expert Timothy Wilde Joins UpHealth as Chief Technology Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare transformation expert Timothy Wilde has joined UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) as Chief Technology Officer, effectively immediately. Wilde reports to UpHealth CEO Sam Meckey and will be part of the company’s executive leadership team.

Wilde, who has 30 years of experience across the healthcare, genomics, life sciences and insurance sectors, most recently served as Chief Technology Officer for EXL Health . There, he led business transformation for the company’s digital, clinical, payments and data and analytics clients and was responsible for an order of magnitude increase in digital health revenue, while also improving net income technology costs.

“Tim’s expertise will be a tremendous asset to UpHealth,” said Meckey. “He has a long history in healthcare in both the payer and provider spaces and is a proven technology leader with extensive experience in value creation and profit maximization. He has led highly successful transformations, and I am confident that he will help accelerate UpHealth’s next phase of growth.

“Having worked with Tim in the past, I also know that he is highly respected by his teams and colleagues and will be an excellent cultural fit with our company.”

Wilde also served as Chief Technology Officer of Zelis Health Care , a healthcare-focused payments platform that was acquired by Bain Capital, and as the Chief Information Officer of Luxottica Group , the world’s largest vertically integrated eyewear company, which was acquired by Essilor. Earlier in his career, Wilde was Vice President at Coventry Health, a diversified national managed care company that was acquired by Aetna CVS .

“I am very pleased to be joining UpHealth at this point in the company’s evolution,” said Wilde. “We stand on the forefront of a new age for how care is delivered. UpHealth is uniquely positioned to combine data with Artificial Intelligence Operating System (AIOS) to deliver insight at speed, which will maximize value creation for our customers, profit growth for our investors and improved outcomes for patients served by our technology.”

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability, access, quality, outcomes and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

