iCAD features Solis Mammography in upcoming “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced Solis Mammography, the largest independent provider of breast screening and diagnostic services in the United States, will be featured in the next “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar, on Dec. 14 at 3 pm EST / 12 pm PST. Moderated by iCAD’s President and CEO, Stacey Stevens, the event will feature an exclusive interview with Chirag Parghi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Solis Mammography, who will share best practices and real-world case studies demonstrating the clinical value of ProFound AI®, iCAD’s flagship artificial intelligence (AI) solution for breast imaging. Visit this link to register.



“With more than 100 locations in the U.S. and over one million women served each year, clinicians at Solis Mammography are on the frontlines in the fight against breast cancer, and ProFound AI offers a clinically proven tool to help them address today’s top imaging challenges, including managing variability, volume, and burnout,” said Ms. Stevens. “iCAD and Solis Mammography have worked closely together over the last two years through the application of our Breast AI Suite, and we are continuing to collaborate on a powerful AI solution that will be able to assess a woman’s risk of cardiovascular disease using information available in a woman’s mammogram images. Ultimately, our companies share a mission to improve preventative healthcare for all, and we look forward to hearing about Dr. Parghi’s experience and best practices using our technology in this unique event.”

Solis Mammography was an early adopter of iCAD’s suite of Breast AI solutions, including ProFound AI, the first solution of its kind to be FDA cleared, integrating the technology into its early detection screening platform in spring 2021. During the event, Dr. Parghi will share the company’s experience deploying this technology across its network of centers.

“When we upgraded to 3D mammography seven years ago, we immediately realized the sheer volume of images was overwhelming, even for experienced specialists,” Dr. Parghi said. “ProFound AI helps us manage this data more efficiently and effectively, while boosting our team’s confidence in making clinical decisions. This technology not only enhances radiologist performance, but it elevates patient care across our enterprise.”

iCAD recently announced a partnership with Solis Mammography to collaborate on a powerful AI solution that will quantify the presence of breast arterial calcifications in a mammogram to assess the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The new agreement will build upon ProFound AI’s ability to both detect and quantify calcifications within the arteries of the breast.

iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series launched earlier this year, featuring distinguished clinical, IT and administrative experts, customer success stories and impactful case studies. Previous event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

