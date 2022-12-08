Bow Valley College announces 2022 honorary diploma recipient

Calgary, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College President and CEO, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, is proud to announce Kevin Gregor is the latest recipient of the College’s highest honour – an Honorary Diploma for the Chiu School of Business.

The distinguished recognition will be bestowed upon Mr. Gregor during Bow Valley College’s convocation ceremony on December 8, 2022. He will also deliver a keynote address to 750 graduates and their loved ones.

Mr. Gregor was a founding member of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors and went on to sit on the board for six years. Following that service, he remains an active and avid champion of the College.

Recognizing a need to remove barriers for students, he was one of the founders of the Premier’s Scholarship Luncheon. That legacy continues today, with Mr. Gregor serving in a leadership capacity for the event for 25 years and as a co-chair in 2022. Nearly 300 students have benefited from the awards ceremony, allowing them to continue their academic journey and achieve their career and life goals.

He is also an ambassador for many community organizations and causes, having served on several boards, including Alberta Blue Cross, Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Alberta Economic Development Authority, Calgary Homeless Foundation, Peter Lougheed Hospital Development Council, Calgary Airport Authority, RCMP Heritage Centre, Association of Canadian Community Colleges, Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta, and Prostate Cancer Canada.

Born in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, he grew up in Sherwood Park, Alberta. Mr. Gregor graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce (with distinction) and has completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.

He has enjoyed a successful career in business, holding executive positions, and is celebrated as a leader in executive search, recruiting and matching talented individuals with employers.

“It is an honour to recognize the ongoing, significant contributions Kevin Gregor has made to Bow Valley College. From his time on our board to his dedication to ensuring all learning counts for our students,” says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO, Bow Valley College. “As a respected leader in his field, it is fitting that he receives an Honorary Diploma for the Chiu School of Business and shares his wisdom with our graduates on this auspicious occasion.”

Mr. Gregor will receive his Honorary Diploma during the afternoon convocation ceremony.

Bow Valley College 2022 Convocation

Jack Singer Concert Hall – Thursday, December 8, 2022

Morning Ceremony

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

School of Community Studies

School of Health and Wellness

Afternoon Ceremony

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Chiu School of Business

School of Technology

