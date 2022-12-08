Corcept Therapeutics Provides Miricorilant Clinical Development Update

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrine, oncologic, metabolic and neurological disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced an update to its programs evaluating the proprietary selective cortisol modulator miricorilant in patients with antipsychotic-induced weight gain (AIWG) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



“Miricorilant did not reverse AIWG in either our GRATITUDE or GRATITUDE II trials,” said Bill Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer. “However, miricorilant was clearly active in the liver. We will present full results at a medical conference next year.”

“Based on multiple, replicated pre-clinical results as well as on the results of our Phase 1 study in which miricorilant significantly reduced weight gain experienced by healthy volunteers administered olanzapine [Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology (Hunt 2021)], we plan to further study miricorilant’s potential to prevent AIWG,” added Dr. Guyer.

“Miricorilant continues to demonstrate great promise as a treatment for NASH,” added Dr. Guyer. “Our on-going dose-finding study has identified a range of doses, all substantially lower than our originally tested doses, that appear to cause large reductions in liver fat, without causing excessive liver irritation. We plan to start a Phase 2 trial next year.”

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, prostate and adrenal cancer, ALS, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

