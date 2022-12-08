Kobiton Appoints Sean Barry to Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , the leading mobile application quality assurance platform, announces the appointment of Sean Barry to CEO. Barry, who has over 25 years’ experience helping high-tech and emerging software companies accelerate their growth, is joining Kobiton at a time when mobile apps are at the center of the modern digital enterprise for driving better customer experience and employee efficiency.



Founded in 2016, Kobiton has staked its future on ensuring better mobile experiences across devices and operating systems by taming the complexity of mobile app development. Today, the company’s platform incorporates visual, functional and performance testing on real devices in one platform. Kobiton is used by testers in Fortune 500 companies across the banking, travel, transportation, gaming, entertainment, retail and hospitality industries. Last month, Deloitte named Kobiton 18th on its list of the fastest-growing companies in North America.

Barry will leverage his experience to accelerate that growth, as he has in previous roles by aligning client and market needs with a company’s resources and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Kobiton, Barry was COO at Rent, a Redfin-backed company with over 50 million users, where he helped turn 5+ years of revenue decline into a growing and valuable software and marketing business. Barry also worked closely with Fortune 500 companies in B2B2C-based companies at scale, including Updater, a home services platform used by millions of consumers, where he served as President. As well, Barry was the CEO of Bridgevine, a SaaS-based platform with Marketing Services for customer acquisition where he drove 4x growth. Barry previously was President of Allconnect, where he drove 5x growth in his tenure.

“Sean has built software and solutions companies at scale with Fortune 500 clients both domestically and globally,” said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners, a Kobiton investor. “His ‘client centric’ leadership coupled with his ability to unlock talent and empower his teams have helped Sean deliver results to customers and investors for over two decades. We are confident in Sean’s ability to drive growth at Kobiton in a similar fashion.”

“I’m excited to join a talented team backed by leading investors in order to tackle a critical challenge facing the world’s biggest companies: how to make customer- and employee-facing mobile app experiences great,” said Barry. “Kobiton’s rich product portfolio including manual, automated and scriptless cloud and on-premises solutions takes the pain out of mobile app testing so companies can move fast and deliver app experiences their users will love.”

“Mobile apps have become essential tools for businesses to communicate to customers and employees, which is why mobile has become an increasingly large percentage of internal software development budgets,” said Dan Drechsel, General Partner at Panoramic Ventures, a Kobiton investor. “And yet, the diversity of mobile devices and operating systems constantly threatens to doom mobile experiences. Furthermore, delivering on rapid and repeating DevOps life cycles at quality and scale within mobile is a hard problem - harder than web development. These are the problems Kobiton has been solving for some of the world's biggest brands. We're excited to continue this mission under Sean's leadership.”

About Kobiton

