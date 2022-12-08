Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platforms Competitive Analysis Report 222

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platforms, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology.

The global cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market recorded revenue of $1,720.6 million in 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 48.8%.

The publisher projects that momentum to continue at a compound annual growth rate of 25.7% from 2021 to 2026, with revenue reaching $5,406.8 million in 2026 because of the increasing demand for a unified cloud security platform that strengthens cloud infrastructure security and protects applications and data throughout their life cycle.



With CNAPP, organizations are able to deal with these security threats and challenges with an integrated security platform as opposed to point security solutions such as cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), or vulnerability management. CNAPP also enables better collaboration among security, IT/platform, and development teams to improve productivity and manage risks more efficiently for their cloud environments.



Organizations generally have been adopting CNAPP components individually for quite some time, led by CSPM for cloud security visibility and control and CWPP for runtime protection and compliance. Investment in DevOps security has increased recently due to the need for shift-left security to inject security in the early stage of the software development life cycle. Likewise, cloud infrastructure entitlement management and cloud network security are in wide use among early cloud adopters that used cloud-native solutions from their cloud service providers.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes many companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Companies to Action

Aqua Security

Broadcom

Check Point Software Technologies

CrowdStrike

Data Theorem

Lacework

NSFOCUS

Orca Security

Palo Alto Networks

Qualys

Sophos

Sysdig

Tenable

Trend Micro

Wiz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9aaast