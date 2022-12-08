New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371418/?utm_source=GNW

The global internet advertising market is expected to grow from $ 368.08 billion in 2021 to $ 448.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The internet advertising market is expected to reach $ 915.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.



The internet advertising market consists of sales of the internet advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the marketing strategy that entails using the internet as a medium to generate website traffic and target marketing messages to the right customers.Internet advertising captures users’ attention and directs them to the website.



It assists in informing, persuading, reminding, and educating the target customers about the products or brands.



The main ad formats of internet advertising are search engine advertising and search engine marketing, display advertising, mobile advertising, social media advertising, video advertising, online classifieds ads, and other ad formats.Search engine advertising refers to a type of ad format that is used to drive more SERPS (search engine results page) visitors to a website.



Search engine advertisements are a set of paid ads that appear primarily on the results pages of search engines such as Google.The different platforms include mobile, desktop, laptop, and others that offer various pricing models such as cost per thousand (CPT), performance-based advertising, hybrid, and others.



Internet advertising is suitable for large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises that are leveraged by automotive, healthcare, media, and entertainment, BFSI, education, retail and consumer goods, transport and tourism, IT and telecom, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the internet advertising market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the internet advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the internet advertising market going forward.The internet has essentially made lives more convenient and more accessible.



It has brought the entire world to its fingertips.The internet provides the capability to search for almost any information through a computer, mobile phone, and another personal digital assistant.



The internet has changed marketing by creating modern technology ecosystems, customizing and immersive campaigns for consumers. For instance, according to a report published in June 2021 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency specializing in information and communication technologies, the number of internet users increased by 10.2% in 2020. Furthermore, between 2019 and 2021, internet usage in Africa and Asia-Pacific increased by 23% and 24%, respectively. During the same period, internet users in the least developed countries (LDCs) increased by 20%, accounting for 27% of the total population. Therefore, the rising internet penetration is driving the growth of the internet advertising market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the internet advertising market.Major companies operating in the internet advertising sector are focused on introducing new technologies to maximize productivity and sustain their market position.



For instance, in February 2022, Google Ads, an online advertising platform developed by Google, introduced the new Search Ads 360.Through this newly developed platform, more data will be managed and processed than ever.



This will create new enterprise innovations that will centralize and scale user work. Secondly, it will provide immediate management support for most new Google Ads features, such as performance max and discovery campaigns.



In September 2021, Azerion, a Netherlands-based digital entertainment and media platform, acquired Sublime for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Azerion has strengthened its digital advertising platform through the addition of Sublime.



Sublime is a Paris-based company that creates and delivers creative solutions to brands looking for effective advertising.



The countries covered in the internet advertising market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The internet advertising market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides internet advertising market statistics, including internet advertising industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an internet advertising market share, detailed internet advertising market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the internet advertising industry. This internet advertising market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

