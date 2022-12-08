World Leasing Yearbook 2023: The Essential Guide to Current Opportunities in International Leasing and Asset Finance

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Leasing Yearbook 2023" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Leasing Yearbook is the only guide which covers all the world's leasing and asset financing markets in one single volume. Available in digital and hardback formats, it is truly unique in its field and an indispensable resource.

The new edition features 46 individual country reviews written by the top industry players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors with core data for each country with analysis and projections.

Covering 324 pages it is the essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.

The new 2023 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Features data from 1999 to date. The complete Global Leasing Report which features 12 graphs and tables is ONLY available and exclusive to the World Leasing Yearbook.

The comprehensive World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in 100 countries from all sectors of the industry, is easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.

The 2023 edition provides unrivalled and valuable reference data:

The Global Leasing Report features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.

Includes over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.

Features a 60-page Leasing Software Solutions Report.

A Special Report on how the accelerated the pace of digitalisation is impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.

New features on Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, MaaS, ESG, artificial intelligence, cloud-based solutions, and digital transformation.

Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.

A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.

Product reviews of 30 individual leasing and asset finance software providers.

The unique World Leasing Database giving you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. Including: general leasing companies, specialist leasing companies, captives, investment bankers, consultants, brokers, lawyers and accountants.

46 individual country reviews cover all leasing sectors with core data and statistics for each country. Reviews of last year's activity, analysis of the current situation, and projections of future trends and developments.

Benefits:

Update your knowledge base

Find out which markets have the greatest market potential

Network with key global players

Expand your knowledge and understanding of key strategic issues

Gain international insight

Understand the dynamics of your market through trend reports

Create business opportunities with 4,000 global contacts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Innovation and resilience drive growth in the global leasing markets

Equipment finance v2.0: it will be all about integration

European leasing 2021 and beyond: a time of increased uncertainty

How to boost sustainable financing through the different options of leasing and credit green finance

Fleet finance transformation through MaaS

Leasing in Latin America: starting a new normal

Shining a light on asset finance fraud

The development of the African Leasing Federation

An update on the international Islamic leasing market

International leasing associations

2. Software solutions report

A culture of innovation driving technology-rich products and services

The challenges and opportunities of ESG in asset finance and leasing

Platformification: the key to customer centricity

The future of enterprise AI platforms

Industry 4.0: connected assets, the Internet of Things, and the future of asset finance

Technological innovation for seamless business growth

Harmonising your IT landscape across markets

Finance and leasing: plugged-and-played

The future of the automotive leasing and broking industry

The road ahead with CASE mobility

3. Leasing software reviews

Leasing software in Europe

Leasing software in the US

Leasing software in Asia-Pacific

4. Country reviews

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Iran

Italy

Japan

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Uzbekistan

Sources / Contributors

Acquis

Alfa

Banqsoft AS

Basikon

Codix

FIS

NETSOL Technologies Inc.

Odessa

Q2

QV Systems

Seyfor a.s.

Sofico

Solifi

Sopra Banking Software

VIP Apps Consulting Ltd

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udjyrd