World Leasing Yearbook 2023: The Essential Guide to Current Opportunities in International Leasing and Asset Finance

The World Leasing Yearbook is the only guide which covers all the world's leasing and asset financing markets in one single volume. Available in digital and hardback formats, it is truly unique in its field and an indispensable resource.
The new edition features 46 individual country reviews written by the top industry players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors with core data for each country with analysis and projections.
Covering 324 pages it is the essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.
The new 2023 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Features data from 1999 to date. The complete Global Leasing Report which features 12 graphs and tables is ONLY available and exclusive to the World Leasing Yearbook.
The comprehensive World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in 100 countries from all sectors of the industry, is easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.
The 2023 edition provides unrivalled and valuable reference data:
- The Global Leasing Report features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.
- Includes over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.
- Features a 60-page Leasing Software Solutions Report.
- A Special Report on how the accelerated the pace of digitalisation is impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.
- New features on Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, MaaS, ESG, artificial intelligence, cloud-based solutions, and digital transformation.
- Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.
- A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.
- Product reviews of 30 individual leasing and asset finance software providers.
- The unique World Leasing Database giving you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. Including: general leasing companies, specialist leasing companies, captives, investment bankers, consultants, brokers, lawyers and accountants.
- 46 individual country reviews cover all leasing sectors with core data and statistics for each country. Reviews of last year's activity, analysis of the current situation, and projections of future trends and developments.
Benefits:
- Update your knowledge base
- Find out which markets have the greatest market potential
- Network with key global players
- Expand your knowledge and understanding of key strategic issues
- Gain international insight
- Understand the dynamics of your market through trend reports
- Create business opportunities with 4,000 global contacts
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Innovation and resilience drive growth in the global leasing markets
- Equipment finance v2.0: it will be all about integration
- European leasing 2021 and beyond: a time of increased uncertainty
- How to boost sustainable financing through the different options of leasing and credit green finance
- Fleet finance transformation through MaaS
- Leasing in Latin America: starting a new normal
- Shining a light on asset finance fraud
- The development of the African Leasing Federation
- An update on the international Islamic leasing market
- International leasing associations
2. Software solutions report
- A culture of innovation driving technology-rich products and services
- The challenges and opportunities of ESG in asset finance and leasing
- Platformification: the key to customer centricity
- The future of enterprise AI platforms
- Industry 4.0: connected assets, the Internet of Things, and the future of asset finance
- Technological innovation for seamless business growth
- Harmonising your IT landscape across markets
- Finance and leasing: plugged-and-played
- The future of the automotive leasing and broking industry
- The road ahead with CASE mobility
3. Leasing software reviews
- Leasing software in Europe
- Leasing software in the US
- Leasing software in Asia-Pacific
4. Country reviews
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Iran
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Serbia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uzbekistan
