Sustainable Home Decor Global Market Report 2022: Rising Consumer Preference for Environmentally Friendly Products Fuels Growth

The global sustainable home decor market was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Furniture and fabrics made of sustainable materials are used in a variety of locations, including spas, offices, clean rooms, restaurants, campgrounds, outdoor spaces, libraries, and retail establishments.
Furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings are just a few examples of the sustainable home decor products. Furniture designs can be altered using both machine-based and handcrafted techniques, depending on the intended application. While rising nations like China, Brazil, and India are seeing steady growth, developed nations like the U.S., Canada, and Germany have seen a significant surge in the use of sustainable home decor products.
Due to the numerous vendors in both worldwide and regional competitors, the global market for sustainable home decor is highly fragmented. The global market for sustainable home decor is now being driven by the expanding real estate sector. The market for sustainable home decor has shown tremendous growth over the years and is anticipated to continue expanding steadily throughout the projected period.
This is due to a rise in customer interest in environmentally friendly home furnishings, textiles, and floor covering. Additionally, the increase in small-sized homes has promoted the adoption of devices that can add extra storage space while also improving the aesthetic appeal of homes.
A crucial factor in the expansion of the global market is the growing customer preference for environmentally friendly, sustainable home design items, which is a result of growing environmental concerns. Additionally, the surge in consumer preference for high-end sustainable home decor products and improvements to living standards in rising nations like China and India all contribute to the market's expansion. It is also projected that the existence of low-cost sustainable home decor makers in China and Vietnam will further propel the expansion of the worldwide market. The global market's expansion is also constrained by the availability of low-quality and fake goods.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|350
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$331 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$556.3 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Floor Covering
- Furniture
- Home Textile
By Price Point
- Premium
- Mass
By Income Group
- Lower middle income
- Upper middle income
- Higher income
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- E commerce
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.
- Cisco Bros. Corp.
- Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
- Forbo International SA
- Greenington
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- Kimball International
- La-Z-Boy Inc.
- Mannington Mills Inc.
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Moso International B.V.
- Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
- Vermont Woods Studios
