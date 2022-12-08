Global Antenna, Transducer & Radome Market Report (2022-2027): Rising Military Funds and Upsurging Military Modernization Programs Present Lucrative Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antenna, Transducer & Radome Market (2022-2027) by Product, Technology, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market is estimated to be USD 12.62 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.08 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.46%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Surge in Demand for the ATR Systems Due to Infiltration Activities by Terrorists
  • Increasing Demand for Military Unmanned Air Vehicles

Restraints

  • High Maintenance, Manufacturing, and Setup Cost
  • Long Duration of Product Certification

Opportunities

  • Rising Military Funds and Upsurging Military Modernization Programs
  • Increasing Up-Gradation of Underwater Vehicles and Plasma Radome to Protect Space Antennas
  • Challenges
  • Lack of Skilled and Experienced Personnel

Market Segmentations

The Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application, and Geography.

  • By Product, the market is classified into Antenna, Radome, and Transducer.
  • By Technology, the market is classified into Radar, and Sonar.
  • By Application, the market is classified into Aerospace Application, Defense Application, and Homeland Security Application.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages210
Forecast Period2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$12.62 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$18.08 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market, By Product

7 Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market, By Technology

8 Global Antenna Transducer & Radome Market, By Application

9 Americas' Antenna Transducer & Radome Market

10 Europe's Antenna Transducer & Radome Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Antenna Transducer & Radome Market

12 APAC's Antenna Transducer & Radome Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • Airbus S.A.S.
  • Astronics Corp.
  • Azimut Yachts
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
  • Cobham PLC
  • General Dynamics Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • HR Smith Group of Co.
  • Iridium Communications Inc.
  • L3 Technologies
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Orolia SA
  • QinetiQ Group
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • STT-SystemTechnik GmbH
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3978i

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Antenna, Transducer & Radome Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Aircraft Parts 
                            
                            
                                Antenna Transducer
                            
                            
                                Antennas
                            
                            
                                Broadcast
                            
                            
                                Radar Systems 
                            
                            
                                Radome
                            
                            
                                Telecommunications Equipment 
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data