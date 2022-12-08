Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) ASRs Provide 24/7/365 Security Anywhere People Live, Work, Visit and Study

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – NetworkNewsAudio – Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Rise of the Robots — Already Here, More Are Coming.”

Given the sheer volume of crimes committed today, there’s a growing demand to employ robots equipped with high-definition cameras, streaming and recording, with capabilities to surveil public and private areas in a bid to deter, intervene, capture and prosecute offenders. Robots aren’t intended to be a replacement for human security personnel, rather high-tech assistants that are incorruptible, cost efficient and relentlessly on patrol.

A global leader in the development of autonomous security capabilities, Knightscope, Inc . is a Silicon Valley-based designer and builder of Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) that provide 24/7/365 security anywhere people live, work, visit and study in the United States. Knightscope is at the intersection of four highly relevant technologies today: autonomous driving, robotic, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. The company uses all these technologies to deliver comprehensive systems that effectively give its customers extra eyes, ears and voices on the ground.



Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

